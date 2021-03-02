 Skip to main content

82 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2021 4:48am   Comments
Gainers

  • Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: MORF) shares climbed 134.7% to close at $84.85 on Monday after the company reported FY20 sales of $45 million, up from $17 million year over year. The company also reported "positive" interim results from single ascending dose Phase 1 clinical trial of MORF-057.
  • Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) surged 51.9% to close at $14.93 after the company disclosed five-year plan targeting $1 billion of revenue by 2025.
  • Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) gained 46.8% to close at $22.25.
  • SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) jumped 40.3% to close at $6.69. SOS shares dropped 21% on Friday after Hindenberg Research issued a short report on the stock and set a $0 price target.
  • One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSS) jumped 37.5% to close at $8.87.
  • The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) gained 37.4% to close at $44.92 after dropping over 20% on Friday. The9 recently acquired 70% equity in Hangzhou SuanLi Technology Co. Ltd. (Interhash), a cryptocurrency cloud mining blockchain software-as-a-service company for approximately $7 million.
  • Vector Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: VACQ) shares surged 36.1% to close at $13.95. Rocket Lab USA Inc. will go public through a merger with Vector Acquisition in a $4.1 billion deal.
  • Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) gained 33.4% to close at $9.06 after the company's Eye-Net subsidiary completed a controlled trial in which its Eye-Net Protect System demonstrated a 95.54% success rate.
  • Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) surged 32.6% to close at $57.53. JP Morgan upgraded Groupon from Underweight to Neutral and announced a $48 price target. Groupon, last week, reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) gained 32.3% to close at $7.91.
  • Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) shares climbed 30.1% to close at $6.10 after the company said it received FDA breakthrough device designation for the orbera intragastric balloon for treatment of patients with NASH.
  • HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE: HCI) rose 28.2% to close at $74.18 after the company late Friday announced Centerbridge Partners invested $100 million in its TypTap subsidiary.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 27.7% to close at $38.50 amid continued momentum in Bitcoin.
  • SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) gained 25.5% to close at $4.58.
  • Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) jumped 25.4% to close at $23.59 after the company announced its M400 and M4000 smart glasses now support Microsoft Teams.
  • Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: RSVA) gained 25.3% to close at $19.18.
  • Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIFI) rose 25.1% to close at $14.26 following news the company will be acquired by Digital Colony for $14 per share in cash.
  • The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) rose 24.3% to close at $42.37.
  • ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) gained 23.8% to close at $7.44.
  • Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI) gained 23.1% to close at $6.78 after the company announced the Board of Directors unanimously rejected an unsolicited proposal from Rekor Systems.
  • Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) surged 23% to close at $9.91. The company announced it will report Q4 results on March 9.
  • Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) jumped 22.9% to close at $12.76.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 22.5% to close at $53.60.
  • electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares gained 21.7% to close at $2.64 after the company announced an Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Medistar following regulatory approval in Australia.
  • Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) jumped 21.5% to close at $14.18. Cars.com, last week, released Q4 results.
  • TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE: TPGY) gained 21% to close at $25.00.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) surged 20.8% to close at $79.85.
  • Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP) gained 20.6% to close at $16.26 after SVB Leerink initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $20 per share. Raymond James also maintained its Outperform rating and announced a price target of $33.
  • Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGEM) climbed 19.7% to close at $48.39.
  • Frank's International N.V. (NYSE: FI) gained 19.4% to close at $5.41. Frank's International, last week, reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) climbed 18.9% to close at $28.46.
  • Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) gained 18.6% to close at $25.75.
  • ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) gained 18.5% to close at $5.25 after the company reported positive interim unblinded data from its ongoing Phase 1 study evaluating ASLAN004 to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.
  • Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) gained 18.4% to close at $13.00. Jounce Therapeutics, last week, reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) rose 18.3% to close at $120.40.
  • MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares surged 18.3% to close at $17.59.
  • Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) gained 18.1% to close at $22.29.
  • eMagin Corporation (NASDAQ: EMAN) rose 18% to close at $4.52.
  • FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) gained 18% to close at $10.07.
  • WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) climbed 18% to close at $9.78 after the company disclosed a strategic cooperation with the Dream Classroom program of China Education Television.
  • PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) gained 17.8% to close at $8.75 after the company announced it received FDA Approval on its SNDAs for both its VAZALORE 325 mg and 81 mg.
  • BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT) surged 17.6% to close at $13.36.
  • Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRAC) climbed 17.3% to close at $19.38.
  • GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE: GIK) gained 17.2% to close at $13.82.
  • Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY) surged 16.8% to close at $136.69.
  • Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) jumped 16.3% to close at $7.22.
  • Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) rose 16.2% to close at $335.65 rebounding following last week's selloff as yields pulled back.
  • Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) gained 15.7% to close at $10.70. Rayonier Advanced, last week, reported upbeat quarterly results.
  • Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) gained 15.3% to close at $28.56. Benchmark upgraded Meredith from Hold to Buy and announced a $38 price target.
  • BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) rose 14.9% to close at $3.85. BriaCell reported closing of $25 million public offering.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) jumped 14.6% to close at $9.18. AMC Entertainment’s CEO and President Adam Aron, among other top executives, received big bonuses, according to an SEC filing Friday by the world’s largest movie theater chain.
  • Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) rose 14.3% to close at $7.90 after dropping 13% on Friday.
  • Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) gained 14.1% to close at $1.62 after dropping 11% on Friday. The company last week reported FY 2020 loss of $0.30 per share.
  • R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) rose 14.1% to close at $3.88.
  • Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) rose 13.8% to close at $3.63.
  • Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) rose 13.7% to close at $3.15.
  • Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NYSE: PXS) rose 13.6% to close at $1.42. Pyxis Tankers, last week, announced closing of $25.0 million private placement of common stock.
  • Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ: HOL) shares rose 12.8% to close at $15.74 following tweet from Astra highlighting partnership with NASA.
  • Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) shares rose 12.6% to close at $1.34. Brickell Biotech is expected to release quarterly results on March 9.
  • Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) gained 12.3% to close at $29.20.
  • NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG) surged 10.6% to close at $40.36 after the company reaffirmed 2021 EBITDA guidance.
  • Zomedica Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) rose 10.2% to close at $2.06 after the company reported a narrower FY20 loss.
  • Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) rose 10.1% to close at $9.20. Kopin is expected to report its next round of earnings this Tuesday, March 02.
  • Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) rose 10% to close at $3.84. Qutoutia is expected to report Q4 earnings on March 4.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) rose 9.4% to close at $1.97. Salarius Pharmaceuticals recently announced plans to expand its phase 1/2 clinical trial of Seclidemstat in patients with Ewing Sarcoma and Ewing-Related Sarcomas.
  • Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) gained 9% to close at $11.46. Socket Mobile and SpringCard SAS reported a licensing agreement to enable improved contactless customer experiences.
  • Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT) rose 8.2% to close at $4.74 after dropping 13% on Friday. Urban Tea, last month, appointed new COO and independent director to drive expansion in blockchain and cryptocurrency mining business.
  • NavSight Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NSH) rose 5% to close at $10.99. Spire Global will go public through a merger with NavSight Holdings in a $1.6 billion deal.

Losers

  • Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) shares tumbled 54.9% to close at $5.46 on Monday after the company's marketing application for oral paclitaxel to treat metastatic breast cancer was denied by the FDA.
  • Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) fell 46.4% to close at $31.62 after the company issued FY21 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) fell 39.9% to close at $9.02 after the FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter for CorMedix’s marketing application seeking approval for DefenCath (taurolidine/heparin catheter lock solution) for catheter-related bloodstream infections. FDA noted concerns at the third-party manufacturing facility after reviewing records, though the agency did not specify the issues.
  • MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) shares dropped 29.8% to close at $4.01 after the company announced a proposed $150 million private placement of convertible senior notes.
  • BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) fell 23.7% to close at $24.49.
  • CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) dipped 19.8% to close at $4.71 after the company priced 2,666,666 share registered direct offering at $6 per share.
  • Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) fell 19.7% to close at $1.92 after the company announced a $25.4 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under NASDAQ rules.
  • Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) fell 19.7% to close at $4.48 after jumping 48% on Friday. Lixte holdings is a drug discovery company focused on creating drugs that will help patients with cancer. Lixte’s main product in the pipeline is, per the company’s website, “a developed unique, proprietary, first in-class protein phosphatase inhibitor, LB-100.”
  • Riley Exploration-Permian, LLC (NYSE: REPX) fell 18.3% to close at $24.21.
  • Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) shares dropped 14.6% to close at $20.20. Chindata is expected to report Q4 earnings on March 24.
  • Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) fell 11.8% to close at $2.67 following 1:6 reverse stock split.
  • Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) dropped 9.9% to close at $64.66. Denali Therapeutics, last week, reported a Q4 profit.
  • Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) fell 9.8% to close at $10.73. Fly Leasing, last week, reported a Q4 loss of $3.78 per share.
  • Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares dipped 8.5% to close at $10.02.

