 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

XPeng Confirms LFP-Powered P7 Sedan Model; February Deliveries Slow Amid Chinese New Year Holidays
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2021 2:28am   Comments
Share:
XPeng Confirms LFP-Powered P7 Sedan Model; February Deliveries Slow Amid Chinese New Year Holidays

Chinese EV maker XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) confirmed media reports regarding new low-priced versions of its vehicle line-up, armed with lithium phosphate battery. Separately, the company reported a sharp month-over-month decline in deliveries.

XPeng's LFP Battery Version Vehicles: XPeng will soon launch new versions of the P7 sedan and the G3 SUV with LFP-powered batteries, a company spokesperson confirmed to Benzinga.

The new battery will be available for the rear-wheel-drive version P7 sports sedan and will have an NEDC range of 480 kilometers.

Meanwhile, the currently available version of the P7 sedan, powered by ternary lithium battery pack, has a maximum range of 706 kilometers.
Specific pricing for the new versions will be announced soon, the company said.
XPeng also said the new version will be equipped with the latest Xmart OS intelligent in-car operating system with the XPILOT 2.5+ and XPILOT 3.0 autonomous driving assistance system.

Related Link: How to Buy XPeng Motors (XPEV) Stock

The company also contemplates launching a new G3 version with LFP-powered batteries. Based on the original G3 460i version, the new version has the same driving range of NEDC 460 kilometers, with low-drag wheels, the company said.
With these two new versions expanding the range of XPeng product offering and the pricing range as well, they will efficiently address different customer demand from China's vast and variant geographies, it added.
The company expects to begin the delivery of the new versions equipped with LFP batteries in the second quarter of 2021.

Setback In February: Announcing its monthly deliveries statistics, XPeng said it sold 2,223 cars in February, down 63% from the record performance in January, when it delivered 6,015 vehicles.

In February, the company delivered 1,409 P7s and 814 G3s.

"February deliveries reflect the anticipated seasonal decline in deliveries due to the slowdown in the week-long Chinese New Year holiday," XPeng said in a statement. The company added that it is witnessing robust customer demand as sales and delivery activities resumed after the holiday.

After seeing volatility in February amid the tech sector-led sell-off, XPeng shares recovered Monday, ending 4.08% higher at $35.50.
Related Link: XPeng Teases New Sedan With Lidar Technology

Photo courtesy: Jengtingchen via Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XPEV)

Nio To Begin Exporting EVs To Europe In Second Half Of 2021: Report
Xpeng To Release New P7 Sedan With Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery March 3: Report
Chinese EV Company Li Did Well Last Quarter, But Not Well Enough
Top 10 Electric Vehicle Stocks You Should Know About
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Chinese EV Maker Li Clocks Q4 Profit On Strong Vehicle Sales, Issues Upbeat Q1 Guidance
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: China electric vehicles EVsNews Retail Sales Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com