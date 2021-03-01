Musk Says Tesla FSD Subscriptions To Launch By June But Buying Would Still Be Better

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said Monday that the automaker’s Full-Self Driving software subscriptions would be available in the second quarter.

What Happened: The entrepreneur was responding to a question on Twitter about the timeline of the subscription launch.

Q2 for sure — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 1, 2021

Musk also said in a separate tweet that purchasing FSD “will still be a better long-term deal than [a] subscription.”

The beta version of the self-driving software began rolling out in October last year.

Why It Matters: The announcement of the FSD subscription last year spurred speculations of a price range between $50 a day to $2,000 a year. The price of the software was raised by $2,000 soon after its launch.

Loup Ventures Managing Partner Gene Munster said in December that FSD is a driver of revenues for Tesla.

Musk has said in the past that FSD is set to become “absurdly good.”

Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 6.4% higher at $718.43 on Tuesday and gained 0.95% in the after-hours session.

