Dodge Charges Into E-Commerce With Amazon Store
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 01, 2021 5:34pm   Comments
The Dodge automotive brand, owned by Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA), has launched an e-commerce store on Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

What Happened: The Dodge Store by Amazon will offer licensed gear and merchandise including an $88.49 neon wall clock, a $182.03 Tiffany-style lamp featuring the Dodge logo, a $12.49 Dodge SRT Hellcat keychain and a $15.99 pack of Dodge SRT Hellcat playing cards.

"Opening our Dodge storefront on Amazon offers our enthusiasts a dedicated, branded, consumer experience where they can shop for their favorite gear and merchandise across multiple categories through a familiar and user-friendly online experience," said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand and interim Chrysler brand CEO at Stellantis.

"The Dodge brand featured collections also allow our most devoted fans to shop a range of products to align with a wide range of passions, including Brotherhood of Muscle, '70s Collection and Vintage Garage."

Why It Happened: Dodge traces its roots back to brothers Horace and John Dodge opening a machine shop in Detroit in 1900, and for many years it was among the top-selling auto brands.

While its share of the U.S. market has been declining for years — 4.49% in 2005 to 1.82% in 2020 — the brand maintains a loyal following among car buffs.

Many of the items for sale in the new Amazon store play on the nostalgia of Dodge’s past and its iconic vehicles. The new store also offers a much wider selection of merchandise than the "Dodge Life" store on the brand's website.

Photo courtesy Stellantis.

