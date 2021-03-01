HubSpot CEO Brian Halligan Injured In Snowmobile Accident

HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS), a software and customer service company, announced that CEO Brian Halligan was recently injured in a snowmobile accident and is taking an indefinite leave of absence for his recovery.

What Happened: “I have some broken bones, and I want to make sure I focus on healing so I can return to HubSpot stronger than ever," Halligan said in a statement issued by the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company.

Halligan also took to Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) to state: "Last week I had a bad snowmobile crash. 20 bones, they were smashed. I’m going to take some time off to heal.”

The company did not say where the accident took place or where Halligan is recovering.

What Happens Next: In Halligan’s absence, Chief Customer Officer Yamini Rangan will handle the day-to-day operating responsibilities for the company.

Halligan’s absence comes after HubSpot reported Feb. 11 with fourth-quarter revenue of $252.1 million, up 35% year-over-year and far ahead of the Street estimate of $236.7 million.

Adjusted EPS came in at 44 cents, beating the Street estimate of 23 cents. The company’s full fiscal 2020 revenue of $883 million was up 31% year-over-year.

The company also reported that fourth-quarter subscription revenue was up 36% year-over-year, and HubSpot ended the fourth quarter with 103,994 customers, surpassing the 100,000 milestone for the first time.

HUBS Price Action: HubSpot shares were up 0.55% at $517.82.

Photo courtesy HubSpot.