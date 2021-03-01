 Skip to main content

60 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2021 12:19pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: MORF) shares jumped 109.9% to $75.89 after the company reported FY20 sales of $45 million, up from $17 million year over year. The company also reported "positive" interim results from single ascending dose Phase 1 clinical trial of MORF-057.
  • electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares climbed 53.4% to $3.3284 after the company announced an Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Medistar following regulatory approval in Australia.
  • SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) climbed 46.6% to $6.99. SOS shares dropped 21% on Friday after Hindenberg Research issued a short report on the stock and set a $0 price target.
  • Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) gained 46.5% to $14.40 after the company disclosed five-year plan targeting $1 billion of revenue by 2025.
  • Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) rose 37% to $20.75.
  • The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) rose 36.8% to $44.71 after dropping over 20% on Friday. The9 recently acquired 70% equity in Hangzhou SuanLi Technology Co. Ltd. (Interhash), a cryptocurrency cloud mining blockchain software-as-a-service company for approximately $7 million.
  • Vector Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: VACQ) shares jumped 30% to $13.32. Rocket Lab USA Inc. will go public through a merger with Vector Acquisition in a $4.1 billion deal.
  • HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE: HCI) gained 29.3% to $74.83 after the company late Friday announced Centerbridge Partners invested $100 million in its TypTap subsidiary.
  • Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI) climbed 27% to $7.00 after the company announced the Board of Directors unanimously rejected an unsolicited proposal from Rekor Systems.
  • ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) rose 26.4% to $7.60.
  • Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) surged 24.7% to $12.94.
  • Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIFI) jumped 23.7% to $14.10 following news the company will be acquired by Digital Colony for $14 per share in cash.
  • Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) surged 23.2% to $53.46. JP Morgan upgraded Groupon from Underweight to Neutral and announced a $48 price target. Groupon, last week, reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) gained 22.5% to $9.10 after the company announced it received FDA Approval on its SNDAs for both its VAZALORE 325 mg and 81 mg.
  • Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) shares gained 20.4% to $5.64 after the company said it received FDA breakthrough device designation for the orbera intragastric balloon for treatment of patients with NASH.
  • The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) gained 20.3% to $41.04.
  • Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) jumped 20.1% to $11.11. Rayonier Advanced, last week, reported upbeat quarterly results.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) gained 19.7% to $36.12 amid continued momentum in Bitcoin.
  • ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) rose 19.6% to $5.30 after the company reported positive interim unblinded data from its ongoing Phase 1 study evaluating ASLAN004 to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.
  • CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) gained 19.6% to $28.61.
  • One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSS) surged 19.4% to $7.70.
  • Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) gained 19% to $3.795.
  • Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) gained 18.4% to $3.2789.
  • Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) rose 18.3% to $1.68 after dropping 11% on Friday. The company last week reported FY 2020 loss of $0.30 per share.
  • Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) gained 18% to $9.86. Kopin is expected to report its next round of earnings this Tuesday, March 02.
  • Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGEM) surged 17.9% to $47.67.
  • Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) surged 17.4% to $13.70. Cars.com, last week, released Q4 results.
  • R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) gained 16.5% to $3.96.
  • Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) shares rose 16.4% to $1.3850. Brickell Biotech is expected to release quarterly results on March 9.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 16.1% to $2.37.
  • NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG) surged 16.1% to $42.40 after the company reaffirmed 2021 EBITDA guidance.
  • Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) rose 15.8% to $8.00 after dropping 13% on Friday.
  • Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ: HOL) shares rose 14.7% to $16.00 following tweet from Astra highlighting partnership with NASA.
  • Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NYSE: PXS) rose 14.4% to $1.43. Pyxis Tankers, last week, announced closing of $25.0 million private placement of common stock.
  • Zomedica Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) rose 14.4% to $2.14 after the company reported a narrower FY20 loss.
  • Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) gained 13.6% to $29.55.
  • Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) rose 13.6% to $1.7611 after dropping over 14% on Friday. Luokung Technology last month announced a roughly 48 million share common stock offering priced at $2.08 per share.
  • WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) rose 13.3% to $9.39 after the company disclosed a strategic cooperation with the Dream Classroom program of China Education Television.
  • Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) rose 12.1% to $11.78. Socket Mobile and SpringCard SAS reported a licensing agreement to enable improved contactless customer experiences.
  • Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) rose 11.5% to $3.89. Qutoutia is expected to report Q4 earnings on March 4.
  • Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT) rose 11% to $4.8586 after dropping 13% on Friday. Urban Tea, last month, appointed new COO and independent director to drive expansion in blockchain and cryptocurrency mining business.
  • BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) rose 10.8% to $3.71. BriaCell reported closing of $25 million public offering.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) rose 10.4% to $8.85. AMC Entertainment’s CEO and President Adam Aron, among other top executives, received big bonuses, according to an SEC filing Friday by the world’s largest movie theater chain.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) rose 9.4% to $1.97. Salarius Pharmaceuticals recently announced plans to expand its phase 1/2 clinical trial of Seclidemstat in patients with Ewing Sarcoma and Ewing-Related Sarcomas.
  • XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) rose 8.4% to $1.9081. XpresSpa Group and United Airlines, last week, announced the opening of a second XpresCheck COVID-19 testing facility at Newark Liberty International Airport.
  • Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) rose 8.2% to $2.37 after declining 7% on Friday.
  • NavSight Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NSH) rose 7.7% to $11.27. Spire Global will go public through a merger with NavSight Holdings in a $1.6 billion deal.
  • ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ: CDXC) rose 6.7% to $14.86 after dipping over 25% on Friday. ChromaDex, last month, entered into a securities purchase agreement to sell $25 million in common stock via a private placement led by a new international investor.

 

Losers

  • Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) shares dipped 50.9% to $5.94 after the company's marketing application for oral paclitaxel to treat metastatic breast cancer was denied by the FDA.
  • Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) fell 48.5% to $30.34 after the company issued FY21 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) fell 39.6% to $9.06 after the FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter for CorMedix’s marketing application seeking approval for DefenCath (taurolidine/heparin catheter lock solution) for catheter-related bloodstream infections. FDA noted concerns at the third-party manufacturing facility after reviewing records, though the agency did not specify the issues.
  • Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) dipped 18% to $1.96 after the company announced a $25.4 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under NASDAQ rules.
  • Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) fell 16% to $4.6925 after jumping 48% on Friday. Lixte holdings is a drug discovery company focused on creating drugs that will help patients with cancer. Lixte’s main product in the pipeline is, per the company’s website, “a developed unique, proprietary, first in-class protein phosphatase inhibitor, LB-100.”
  • CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) dipped 15.3% to $4.97 after the company priced 2,666,666 share registered direct offering at $6 per share.
  • Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) fell 13.4% to $2.6222 following 1:6 reverse stock split.
  • BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) fell 13.1% to $27.90.
  • Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) shares dropped 11.3% to $20.97. Chindata is expected to report Q4 earnings on March 24.
  • Civeo Corporation (NYSE: CVEO) fell 9.2% to $17.06.
  • Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) dropped 6.8% to $66.90. Denali Therapeutics, last week, reported a Q4 profit.
  • Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ZEAL) fell 6.1% to $33.00 after gaining more than 10% on Friday.

