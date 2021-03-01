 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2021 11:17am   Comments
During Monday's morning session, 230 companies made new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Points:

  • Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the biggest gainer, trading up 407.23% to reach its 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:

  • Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares were up 2.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $54.23.
  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $57.61 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 5.7%.
  • Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares set a new 52-week high of $110.47 on Monday, moving up 1.02%.
  • Deere (NYSE:DE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $358.71. Shares traded up 1.66%.
  • Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $94.67. Shares traded up 2.65%.
  • Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $134.60 on Monday morning, moving up 3.25%.
  • TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $133.79. Shares traded up 2.44%.
  • Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) shares broke to $56.91 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.74%.
  • American Intl Gr (NYSE:AIG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $48.00. The stock traded up 4.88% on the session.
  • Cummins (NYSE:CMI) shares set a new yearly high of $260.78 this morning. The stock was up 2.7% on the session.
  • Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $298.24 with a daily change of up 3.54%.
  • HP (NYSE:HPQ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $30.44 with a daily change of up 4.98%.
  • Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) shares were up 3.16% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $158.51.
  • Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $59.84 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.41%.
  • Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) shares set a new 52-week high of $241.54 on Monday, moving up 8.94%.
  • Corning (NYSE:GLW) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $39.32. Shares traded up 2.78%.
  • Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $56.58 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 6.11%.
  • DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) stock hit a yearly high price of $68.60. The stock was up 10.52% for the day.
  • Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) shares set a new yearly high of $39.40 this morning. The stock was up 3.63% on the session.
  • Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $47.18 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.32%.
  • Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) shares hit $72.64 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.61%.
  • Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $350.66 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.5%.
  • Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.84 on Monday morning, moving up 4.4%.
  • Cheniere Energy Partners, LP Cheniere Energy Partners, LP Common Units (AMEX:CQP) stock hit a yearly high price of $41.90. The stock was up 4.87% for the day.
  • Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $94.25. The stock traded up 5.45% on the session.
  • Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $96.83 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.97%.
  • Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) shares hit $14.97 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.26%.
  • Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) stock hit a yearly high price of $140.03. The stock was up 1.31% for the day.
  • ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) shares hit a yearly high of $42.38. The stock traded up 3.82% on the session.
  • Celanese (NYSE:CE) stock hit a yearly high price of $143.87. The stock was up 3.26% for the day.
  • VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $29.20. Shares traded up 1.89%.
  • Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) stock hit a yearly high price of $181.70. The stock was up 3.15% for the day.
  • Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $60.78 with a daily change of up 14.19%.
  • LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) shares set a new 52-week high of $40.74 on Monday, moving up 3.07%.
  • Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) shares were up 3.75% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $87.67.
  • Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $43.23 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.9%.
  • Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) shares hit a yearly high of $582.02. The stock traded up 1.27% on the session.
  • Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) shares were up 3.26% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $209.56 for a change of up 3.26%.
  • Toro (NYSE:TTC) shares hit a yearly high of $102.74. The stock traded up 1.61% on the session.
  • Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.96 on Monday, moving up 5.9%.
  • Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.00 on Monday, moving up 6.16%.
  • Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $27.19 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.41%.
  • Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $100.88. Shares traded up 1.82%.
  • Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) stock set a new 52-week high of $183.45 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.27%.
  • AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $132.60. The stock traded up 1.83% on the session.
  • MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) stock made a new 52-week high of $33.71 Monday. The stock was up 1.06% for the day.
  • Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) shares were up 4.43% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $45.50 for a change of up 4.43%.
  • Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $179.74 with a daily change of up 2.17%.
  • Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $239.00. Shares traded up 2.3%.
  • The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) shares set a new 52-week high of $158.37 on Monday, moving up 5.99%.
  • CAE (NYSE:CAE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.13 on Monday morning, moving up 12.69%.
  • Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares broke to $18.81 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.85%.
  • Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) stock hit a yearly high price of $53.55. The stock was up 1.61% for the day.
  • Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $18.19 with a daily change of up 9.18%.
  • ITT (NYSE:ITT) shares were up 2.99% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $85.91.
  • Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.59 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.62%.
  • Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) shares hit $61.56 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.15%.
  • Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $249.77 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 6.15%.
  • Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) stock made a new 52-week high of $128.32 Monday. The stock was up 3.4% for the day.
  • TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) stock made a new 52-week high of $52.98 Monday. The stock was down 1.05% for the day.
  • WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) stock made a new 52-week high of $28.71 Monday. The stock was up 3.07% for the day.
  • Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.56 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.43%.
  • Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) stock set a new 52-week high of $31.52 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.13%.
  • Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) shares set a new yearly high of $26.48 this morning. The stock was up 2.33% on the session.
  • Southeast Airport Group (NYSE:ASR) stock hit a yearly high price of $190.25. The stock was up 1.1% for the day.
  • Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) stock set a new 52-week high of $70.98 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.13%.
  • Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) shares were up 2.82% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $130.27 for a change of up 2.82%.
  • Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) shares set a new yearly high of $49.77 this morning. The stock was up 3.92% on the session.
  • Canada Goose Hldgs (NYSE:GOOS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $47.71 on Monday morning, moving up 5.6%.
  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.01 on Monday morning, moving up 4.75%.
  • Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $244.16 on Monday morning, moving up 2.36%.
  • RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) shares set a new yearly high of $204.81 this morning. The stock was up 2.59% on the session.
  • Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) shares hit a yearly high of $57.50. The stock traded up 3.1% on the session.
  • Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) shares were up 3.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $100.47.
  • Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $41.60. Shares traded up 5.34%.
  • Endava (NYSE:DAVA) shares broke to $90.98 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.71%.
  • Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $204.91 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 5.2%.
  • Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) shares hit a yearly high of $120.78. The stock traded up 1.07% on the session.
  • John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) shares were up 0.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $151.42.
  • Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) shares hit $49.79 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.95%.
  • Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.61 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.92%.
  • Stantec (NYSE:STN) shares hit a yearly high of $40.23. The stock traded up 2.03% on the session.
  • ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.11 on Monday, moving up 3.34%.
  • Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) shares were up 6.46% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $60.21 for a change of up 6.46%.
  • SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) shares set a new 52-week high of $50.93 on Monday, moving up 2.37%.
  • Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) shares were up 3.64% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $60.58.
  • LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) shares set a new yearly high of $79.74 this morning. The stock was up 0.15% on the session.
  • Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) shares were up 2.92% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.22.
  • Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) shares were up 4.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $145.25.
  • MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $35.79. Shares traded up 3.1%.
  • PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) shares hit a yearly high of $76.84. The stock traded up 12.13% on the session.
  • Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) shares were up 2.22% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $90.91 for a change of up 2.22%.
  • Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) shares were up 1.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $176.22.
  • FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSKR) shares broke to $19.11 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.56%.
  • Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $111.77. The stock traded up 0.68% on the session.
  • Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $23.68 with a daily change of up 4.1%.
  • Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $58.22 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.56%.
  • Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) stock set a new 52-week high of $50.66 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.56%.
  • Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $113.99. Shares traded up 4.36%.
  • Calix (NYSE:CALX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $42.88 with a daily change of up 8.23%.
  • Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) shares set a new yearly high of $46.76 this morning. The stock was up 5.58% on the session.
  • Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) shares were up 1.7% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $90.33 for a change of up 1.7%.
  • Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) shares broke to $68.22 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.01%.
  • RLJ Lodging (NYSE:RLJ) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.46. The stock was down 0.06% for the day.
  • Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $77.53 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 8.77%.
  • Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) shares were up 2.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.97.
  • Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) shares were up 2.99% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $86.95.
  • Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.99 on Monday, moving up 4.77%.
  • FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) shares were up 1.6% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.77 for a change of up 1.6%.
  • Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) shares were up 1.83% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $105.13.
  • Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) shares were up 2.05% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $36.48.
  • Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $74.66. Shares traded up 0.39%.
  • PQ Group Holdings (NYSE:PQG) shares set a new yearly high of $16.82 this morning. The stock was up 9.45% on the session.
  • Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.86 Monday. The stock was up 5.62% for the day.
  • Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $76.71. Shares traded up 89.44%.
  • Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) shares set a new yearly high of $10.50 this morning. The stock was down 0.54% on the session.
  • Kadant (NYSE:KAI) shares set a new yearly high of $178.70 this morning. The stock was up 1.01% on the session.
  • Piper Sandler (NYSE:PIPR) stock hit a yearly high price of $112.13. The stock was up 4.13% for the day.
  • Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) shares were up 7.57% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.49.
  • Hercules Cap (NYSE:HTGC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.36. The stock traded up 2.87% on the session.
  • Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $84.77. The stock traded up 6.93% on the session.
  • Bank of N.T Butterfield (NYSE:NTB) shares hit a yearly high of $37.15. The stock traded up 1.31% on the session.
  • HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) shares were down 1.24% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $35.63 for a change of down 1.24%.
  • Core-Mark Holding Co (NASDAQ:CORE) shares broke to $36.59 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.42%.
  • Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) stock set a new 52-week high of $73.35 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.52%.
  • ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $62.13 on Monday morning, moving up 4.66%.
  • Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) shares set a new yearly high of $53.97 this morning. The stock was up 20.86% on the session.
  • New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.40 Monday. The stock was up 1.79% for the day.
  • Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) shares were up 5.67% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $64.09.
  • RPC (NYSE:RES) shares were up 1.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.60.
  • e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) shares were up 3.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.71.
  • RE/MAX Hldgs (NYSE:RMAX) shares broke to $43.44 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.5%.
  • Ferro (NYSE:FOE) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.61. The stock was up 2.52% for the day.
  • Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.81. The stock was up 3.14% for the day.
  • Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $21.66 with a daily change of up 3.55%.
  • BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $58.08 with a daily change of up 2.94%.
  • Montrose Environmental Gr (NYSE:MEG) shares were up 3.91% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $51.62.
  • Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) stock hit a yearly high price of $70.33. The stock was up 0.92% for the day.
  • Standex International (NYSE:SXI) shares hit $102.49 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.0%.
  • Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.68. The stock traded up 5.42% on the session.
  • National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $13.86. Shares traded up 0.94%.
  • ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.98 on Monday morning, moving up 1.22%.
  • Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) stock made a new 52-week high of $36.85 Monday. The stock was up 3.17% for the day.
  • Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) shares hit a yearly high of $31.51. The stock traded up 1.93% on the session.
  • Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $54.53. Shares traded up 4.6%.
  • Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) shares broke to $33.90 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.79%.
  • Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) stock set a new 52-week high of $79.11 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 14.11%.
  • Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) shares were up 3.94% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.27.
  • Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.20 Monday. The stock was up 3.27% for the day.
  • Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.69 on Monday, moving up 4.12%.
  • US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) shares were down 0.3% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.12.
  • ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.23 on Monday, moving up 3.27%.
  • Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) stock set a new 52-week high of $26.50 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.47%.
  • Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) shares hit $20.35 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.06%.
  • Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE:DFIN) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.20 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.27%.
  • Tekla Healthcare Opps (NYSE:THQ) shares broke to $21.63 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.76%.
  • Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) shares set a new yearly high of $118.52 this morning. The stock was up 3.92% on the session.
  • Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) shares were up 4.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $61.20.
  • US Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) shares set a new 52-week high of $145.95 on Monday, moving up 4.15%.
  • Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $35.48 on Monday morning, moving up 2.04%.
  • Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) shares were up 1.68% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.41.
  • UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.46 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.38%.
  • Lydall (NYSE:LDL) shares set a new yearly high of $40.43 this morning. The stock was up 14.88% on the session.
  • Rayonier Advanced (NYSE:RYAM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.25. The stock traded up 19.03% on the session.
  • Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) shares were up 2.5% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.63.
  • Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) shares broke to $20.36 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.33%.
  • Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) stock hit a yearly high price of $32.56. The stock was up 0.8% for the day.
  • Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.50. The stock was up 2.34% for the day.
  • Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.48 on Monday morning, moving up 4.41%.
  • HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $80.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 31.8%.
  • RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $68.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.32%.
  • Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) shares broke to $42.69 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.84%.
  • Solaris Oilfield Infra (NYSE:SOI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.79 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 7.3%.
  • Eaton Vance Floating-rate (NYSE:EFT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.05. The stock traded up 0.53% on the session.
  • Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) shares set a new yearly high of $18.07 this morning. The stock was up 1.71% on the session.
  • SeaSpine Holdings (NASDAQ:SPNE) shares hit a yearly high of $20.75. The stock traded up 4.97% on the session.
  • PGIM High Yield Fund (NYSE:ISD) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.67 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.52%.
  • Dynex Cap (NYSE:DX) shares hit a yearly high of $19.39. The stock traded up 1.81% on the session.
  • Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) shares were up 1.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.49.
  • Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Common Shares (AMEX:EAD) shares broke to $8.41 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.97%.
  • Vector Acquisition (NASDAQ:VACQ) shares were up 28.39% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.50 for a change of up 28.39%.
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $31.90. Shares traded up 3.77%.
  • PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ:PFLT) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.16 Monday. The stock was up 1.89% for the day.
  • icad (NASDAQ:ICAD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $19.25 with a daily change of up 1.68%.
  • Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB) shares were up 0.85% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $52.64.
  • Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) shares were up 2.9% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.01.
  • Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.80. The stock traded up 3.33% on the session.
  • Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.49 on Monday, moving up 2.79%.
  • Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.51 on Monday, moving up 0.87%.
  • Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) shares broke to $32.78 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.41%.
  • CapStar Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:CSTR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $16.50 with a daily change of up 0.46%.
  • Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.30 Monday. The stock was up 1.46% for the day.
  • Adams Natural Resources (NYSE:PEO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.57 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.51%.
  • Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $47.30 on Monday morning, moving up 7.67%.
  • Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) shares hit a yearly high of $45.66. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session.
  • Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $3.52 with a daily change of up 8.41%.
  • NavSight Holdings (NYSE:NSH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.05 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 7.18%.
  • Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) shares hit $15.56 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 45.41%.
  • WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.87 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.48%.
  • Nuveen Select Tax Free (NYSE:NXQ) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $16.94. Shares traded up 3.15%.
  • R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) shares hit $3.91 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 12.57%.
  • FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) stock hit a yearly high price of $61.96. The stock was up 2.19% for the day.
  • Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) shares were up 4.72% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.38.
  • Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) shares were up 2.73% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $39.73 for a change of up 2.73%.
  • Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.61 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.35%.
  • BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) shares hit $14.29 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.01%.
  • Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.78. The stock traded up 5.41% on the session.
  • Orrstown Finl Servs (NASDAQ:ORRF) shares were up 3.44% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.15.
  • Voya Infrastructure (NYSE:IDE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $11.96 with a daily change of 0.0% (flat).
  • IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) shares hit $24.71 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.58%.
  • Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) shares set a new yearly high of $19.25 this morning. The stock was up 11.84% on the session.
  • ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) shares set a new yearly high of $6.75 this morning. The stock was up 19.86% on the session.
  • Delta Apparel, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:DLA) stock made a new 52-week high of $28.50 Monday. The stock was up 3.5% for the day.
  • Bank of Commerce Hldgs (NASDAQ:BOCH) shares were up 1.2% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.19.
  • Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) shares broke to $33.23 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.73%.
  • Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:CIK) shares were up 1.78% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.38.
  • electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.63 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 55.3%.
  • Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.31 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 22.14%.
  • Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) shares were up 1.98% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.41.
  • USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) shares hit a yearly high of $15.69. The stock traded up 10.36% on the session.
  • Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.96. The stock was up 5.77% for the day.
  • Gabelli Global Small (NYSE:GGZ) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.18. The stock was up 1.72% for the day.
  • Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.16 on Monday, moving up 6.66%.
  • Transact Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) shares hit $11.13 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.87%.
  • Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:WLMS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.50 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.5%.
  • Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.64. The stock was up 13.49% for the day.
  • Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.95 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.29%.
  • Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $13.00 with a daily change of up 2.24%.
  • Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) shares hit a yearly high of $2.99. The stock traded up 407.23% on the session.
  • HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $18.88. Shares traded up 4.66%.

 

Should these stocks see further movement, Benzinga will be the first to update traders. Stay tuned.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

