 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Moving The Market Monday? US, Asian Stocks Higher, Europe Stocks Lower

michaelhorton@benzinga.com , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2021 11:02am   Comments
Share:

Indices Around The Globe

  • S&P Futures traded higher, approached the 3,880 level.
  • UK's FTSE 100 down 1.21%
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 up 2.41%

Bonds

  • 10-year treasury yield at 1.43%

Commodities

  • Crude oil up 0.65% to near $61.90/barrel.
  • Gold up 0.52% to near $1739/oz.
  • Silver up 1.24% to near $26.91/oz.

Crypto

  • Bitcoin up 10% over last 24 hours to near $48,546.

Top News

  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) CEO, Alex Gorsky, says aims for close to 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses around the world by end of the year. Gorsky also mentioned co.'s vaccine will have a robust response against COVID-19 variants, based on clinical data.
  • House of Representatives on Friday, February 26 passed a $1.9 trillion stimulus package, sending the legislation to the Senate. The bill allots $1,400 to American workers.
  • Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ: WIFI) to be acquired by Digital Colony for ~$854M, announced earlier Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JNJ + WIFI)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Johnson & Johnson Receives FDA Approval For COVID-19 Vaccine
Earnings Season Continues This Week With Reports From Zoom, Target, Costco
Here's Why Apple, Microsoft, Disney, Plug Power Are Moving
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise; J&J Secures Emergency Authorization for Covid-19 Vaccine
Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2021
AstraZeneca Divests Entire 7.7% Stake In Moderna For $1B: The Times
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Futures Small Cap Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com