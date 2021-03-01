What's Moving The Market Monday? US, Asian Stocks Higher, Europe Stocks Lower
Indices Around The Globe
- S&P Futures traded higher, approached the 3,880 level.
- UK's FTSE 100 down 1.21%
- Japan's Nikkei 225 up 2.41%
Bonds
- 10-year treasury yield at 1.43%
Commodities
- Crude oil up 0.65% to near $61.90/barrel.
- Gold up 0.52% to near $1739/oz.
- Silver up 1.24% to near $26.91/oz.
Crypto
- Bitcoin up 10% over last 24 hours to near $48,546.
Top News
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) CEO, Alex Gorsky, says aims for close to 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses around the world by end of the year. Gorsky also mentioned co.'s vaccine will have a robust response against COVID-19 variants, based on clinical data.
- House of Representatives on Friday, February 26 passed a $1.9 trillion stimulus package, sending the legislation to the Senate. The bill allots $1,400 to American workers.
- Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ: WIFI) to be acquired by Digital Colony for ~$854M, announced earlier Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Futures Small Cap Intraday Update Markets