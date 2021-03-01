Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Monday morning, 5 companies reached new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Highlights:

(NYSE:GTT) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low. Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded down 50.08% to hit its new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:

(NASDAQ:VYGR) stock hit $5.58 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.85%. GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) shares were down 9.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.67.

As other companies hit new 52-week lows, Benzinga will keep traders updated. Stay with us for further analysis on these and other companies.