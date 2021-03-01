 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2021 11:02am   Comments
Share:

 

 

Monday morning, 5 companies reached new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Highlights:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs (NYSE:DNB).
  • GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded down 50.08% to hit its new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:

  • Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs (NYSE:DNB) shares were up 2.86% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $21.36.
  • Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $5.24. Shares traded down 50.08%.
  • Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) shares were down 47.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $30.10.
  • Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) stock hit $5.58 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.85%.
  • GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) shares were down 9.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.67.

 

As other companies hit new 52-week lows, Benzinga will keep traders updated. Stay with us for further analysis on these and other companies.

 

Related Articles (DNB + ATNX)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Johnson & Johnson Receives FDA Approval For COVID-19 Vaccine
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Athenex: Q4 Earnings Insights
Athenex Shares Are Trading Lower After FDA Rejected Oral Paclitaxel Plus Encequidar Application In Breast Cancer
38 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com