38 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) shares rose 116% to $10.13 in pre-market trading after the company said it received FDA breakthrough device designation for the orbera intragastric balloon for treatment of patients with NASH.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) rose 77.4% to $3.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported an exclusive distribution agreement with Medistar following regulatory approval in Australia.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) rose 48.2% to $2.67 in pre-market trading. Salarius Pharmaceuticals recently announced plans to expand its phase 1/2 clinical trial of Seclidemstat in patients with Ewing Sarcoma and Ewing-Related Sarcomas.
- Vector Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: VACQ) shares rose 40.4% to $14.39 in pre-market trading. Rocket Lab USA Inc. will go public through a merger with Vector Acquisition in a $4.1 billion deal.
- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) shares rose 34.5% to $1.60 in pre-market trading. Brickell Biotech is expected to release quarterly results on March 9.
- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) rose 31.6% to $13.83 in pre-market trading. Socket Mobile and SpringCard SAS reported a licensing agreement to enable improved contactless customer experiences.
- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) rose 31% to $4.39 in pre-market trading. BriaCell reported closing of $25 million public offering.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) rose 23.2% to $1.75 in pre-market trading after dropping 11% on Friday. The company last week reported FY 2020 loss of $0.30 per share.
- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) rose 23.2% to $11.69 in pre-market trading after climbing over 8% on Friday.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) rose 16.9% to $9.69 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed a strategic cooperation with the Dream Classroom program of China Education Television.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) rose 16.6% to $5.56 in pre-market trading. SOS shares dropped 21% on Friday after Hindenberg Research issued a short report on the stock and set a $0 price target.
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) rose 14.8% to $1.78 in pre-market trading after dropping over 14% on Friday. Luokung Technology last month announced a roughly 48 million share common stock offering priced at $2.08 per share.
- ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ: CDXC) rose 14.7% to $15.98 in pre-market trading after dipping over 25% on Friday. ChromaDex, last month, entered into a securities purchase agreement to sell $25 million in common stock via a private placement led by a new international investor.
- Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ: HOL) shares rose 14.6% to $16.00 in pre-market trading following tweet from Astra highlighting partnership with NASA.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) rose 14.3% to $3.99 in pre-market trading. Qutoutia is expected to report Q4 earnings on March 4.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) rose 13.7% to $2.49 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Friday.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 12.8% to $49.34 in pre-market trading.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) rose 12.7% to $17.10 in pre-market trading.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) rose 12% to $8.97 in pre-market trading. AMC Entertainment’s CEO and President Adam Aron, among other top executives, received big bonuses, according to an SEC filing Friday by the world’s largest movie theater chain.
- Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NYSE: PXS) rose 12% to $1.40 in pre-market trading. Pyxis Tankers, last week, announced closing of $25.0 million private placement of common stock.
- Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT) rose 11.9% to $4.90 in pre-market trading after dropping 13% on Friday. Urban Tea, last month, appointed new COO and independent director to drive expansion in blockchain and cryptocurrency mining business.
- NavSight Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NSH) rose 11.4% to $11.66 in pre-market trading. Spire Global will go public through a merger with NavSight Holdings in a $1.6 billion deal.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) rose 10.9% to $36.25 in pre-market trading after dropping over 20% on Friday. The9 recently acquired 70% equity in Hangzhou SuanLi Technology Co. Ltd. (Interhash), a cryptocurrency cloud mining blockchain software-as-a-service company for approximately $7 million.
- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) rose 10.7% to $1.76 in pre-market trading. The company, last week, completed $20 million private placement to support growth.
- Zomedica Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) rose 10.7% to $2.06 in pre-market trading after the company reported a narrower FY20 loss.
- FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) rose 10.3% to $6.20 in pre-market trading.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) rose 9.1% to $1.92 in pre-market trading. XpresSpa Group and United Airlines, last week, announced the opening of a second XpresCheck COVID-19 testing facility at Newark Liberty International Airport.
- Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) rose 8.5% to $7.50 in pre-market trading after dropping 13% on Friday.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) rose 8.4% to $4.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported positive interim data from the multiple ascending dose study of ASLAN004 in atopic dermatitis.
- Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) rose 7.6% to $4.24 in pre-market trading. Just Energy Group shares gained around 14% on Friday after the company Q3 earnings results.
Losers
- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XTNT) shares fell 18.5% to $3.53 in pre-market trading. Xtant Medical Holdings shares jumped over 124% on Friday after OrbiMed disclosed a 94.8% active stake in the company.
- Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) fell 14.7% to $4.76 in pre-market trading after jumping 48% on Friday. Lixte holdings is a drug discovery company focused on creating drugs that will help patients with cancer. Lixte’s main product in the pipeline is, per the company’s website, “a developed unique, proprietary, first in-class protein phosphatase inhibitor, LB-100.”
- Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) fell 9.1% to $11.00 in pre-market trading.
- GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: GVP) fell 8.3% to $1.78 in pre-market trading.
- Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ZEAL) fell 7.7% to $32.43 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 10% on Friday.
- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) fell 7.4% to $4.23 in pre-market trading. Sensus Healthcare shares climbed 20% on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) fell 6.3% to $3.25 in pre-market trading. The company, last month, priced its IPO at $4.125 per unit.
- Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) fell 6% to $9.96 in pre-market trading after gaining around 16% on Friday.
