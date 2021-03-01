 Skip to main content

SoftBank's Internet Business To Invest $4.7B In Five Years: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2021 1:44pm   Comments
SoftBank Group Corp’s (OTC: SFTBF) (OTC: SFTBY) internet subsidiary Z Holdings intends to invest $4.7 billion (500 billion yen) in technology over five years, primarily focused on artificial intelligence to fend competition from larger rivals like Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google and Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Reuters reports.

  • The investment is preceded by the merger of its internet business Yahoo Japan with chat app operator, Line, becoming a $30 billion internet major.
  • Following the merger, two-thirds of Z Holdings will be held A holdings owned 50:50 by SoftBank Corp and South Korea’s Naver Corp.
  • The CEOs of Z Holdings and Line, Kentaro Kawabe and Takeshi Idezawa become co-CEOs of A Holdings. 
  • Z Holdings aims to generate sales and operating income worth 2 trillion yen and 225 billion yen, respectively, by 2023.
  • Price action: SFTBY shares are trading higher by 4.50% at $48.99 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: ReutersNews Tech Media

