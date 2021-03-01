 Skip to main content

Viacom To Redeem Senior Secured Notes Worth $2B
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2021 7:10am   Comments
ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIACannounced a $2 billion debt redemption plan for the senior notes due short-term.

  • It includes 2.25% senior notes worth $35.2 million due February 4, 2022, 3.375% senior notes worth $415.9 million due March 1, 2022, 3.125% senior notes worth $117.6 million due June 15, 2022, 2.5% senior notes worth $196.5 million due February 15, 2023, 3.25% senior notes worth $141.4 million due March 15, 2023, 2.9% senior notes worth $243.3 million due June 1, 2023, and 4.25% senior notes worth $840.7 million due September 1, 2023.
  • The redemption date for the 2.25%, 3.375%, 2.5% and 2.9% senior notes is on March 15, 2021. The redemption date for the 3.125%, 3.25% and 4.25% senior notes is on March 29, 2021.
  • Viacom had a cash balance of $3 billion as of December 31, 2020.
  • Price action: VIAC stock was up 0.79% at $65 in the pre-market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News Offerings Tech Media

