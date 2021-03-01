72 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) shares climbed 48% to close at $5.58 on Friday. Lixte Biotech recently said it will present its anti-cancer therapy enhancer at HC Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference being held March 9-10, 2021.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) gained 36.9% to close at $10.95 following a report suggesting Brazil will buy 20 million COVID-19 vaccines from India's Bharat Biotech. Ocugen is U.S. partner to Bharat Biotech.
- Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) gained 32.1% to close at $28.50 after Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $27 to $40 following Fisker's Q4 earnings results.
- Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) surged 29.9% to close at $24.38 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) jumped 29.4% to close at $10.38. Rubius Therapeutics recently reported a Q4 loss of $0.50 per share.
- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) shares surged 28.2% to close at $5.18 after the company signed a definitive agreement to sell its South Gate, California property for $76.7 million.
- AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) jumped 23.6% to close at $65.59 after reporting strong quarterly results.
- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) gained 20% to close at $4.57 after the company reported Q4 results.
- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) rose 20% to close at $8.90. QuickLogic, in a press release, recently highlighted the release of Amazon-qualified reference design that 'empowers OEMs and ODMs to evaluate and develop their own smart hearable products.'
- Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) climbed 18.5% to close at $31.65 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) rose 17.4% to close at $43.40 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) gained 17.1% to close at $13.31 following Q4 results.
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI) shares surged 16.3% to close at $18.39 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales.
- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRX) shares jumped 16.3% to close at $15.70.
- Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) gained 16.3% to close at $10.59.
- So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) surged 15.5% to close at $15.02.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., (NYSE: RYAM) gained 15.1% to close at $9.25. Rayonier Advanced Materials, last week, reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) rose 14.6% to close at $5.33 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) shares gained 14.4% to close at $2.14 after the company priced its upsized $14 million public offering of 8.75 million shares of common stock at $1.60 per share.
- TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) gained 14% to close at $49.62.
- Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) shares rose 13.9% to close at $3.94 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) gained 13.3% to close at $206.35 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) shares rose 13% to close at $0.7908 after the company said the US Army Corps of Engineers has accepted Pebble Limited Partnership's request to initiate an administrative appeal process.
- LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) rose 12.8% to close at $65.62 after the company posted a narrower quarterly loss.
- Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) climbed 11.5% to close at $220.27 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong Q1 sales guidance.
- Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) gained 9.8% to close at $21.85 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and declared a special dividend.
- Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) rose 8.7% to close at $2.38 after the company reported a 238% year-over-year surge in January gross billing.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) gained 7.2% to close at $8.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Tengasco, Inc. (NYSE: TGC) shares tumbled 33.2% to close at $2.47 on Friday. Tengasco and Riley Exploration - Permian, LLC disclosed a reverse stock split.
- Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) shares fell 30.6% to close at $5.11 after the company posted a wider Q4 loss. The company also said it received an appeal denied letter, from the Office of New Drugs of the FDA in response to its formal dispute resolution request submitted in December 2020.
- Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH) dropped 30.1% to close at $3.43 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q4 results.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) fell 27.4% to close at $0.5047 after the company announced a 1-for-6 reverse stock split.
- SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) fell 27.2% to close at $5.61. SilverSun Technologies subsidiary, SWK Technologies, Inc., on Thursday, signed a letter of intent to acquire Sage Software solutions reseller CT-Solution, Inc.
- ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ: CDXC) dipped 25.7% to close at $13.93 on profit-taking after the stock rallied over 100% on Thursday.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) fell 24.6% to close at $3.16.
- Vistra Corp. (NYSE: VST) shares dropped 24.2% to close at $17.25 following Q4 results.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) fell 22.4% to close at $16.71.
- TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) shares fell 22.1% to close at $47.66 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) shares dropped 21% to close at $4.77 after Hindenberg Research issued a short report on the stock and set a $0 price target.
- Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS) dipped 20.8% to close at $11.00after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) fell 20.7% to close at $32.69 after dropping 27% on Thursday. The9 recently acquired 70% equity in Hangzhou SuanLi Technology Co. Ltd. (Interhash), a cryptocurrency cloud mining blockchain software-as-a-service company for approximately $7 million.
- Zix Corporation (NASDAQ: ZIXI) dipped 20.3% to close at $7.38 after the company issued FY21 earnings guidance below estimates.
- Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) fell 20% to close at $64.02 after the company reported Q4 earnings results. Raymond James maintained Envestnet with a Strong Buy and lowered the price target from $105 to $91.
- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) dropped 19.7% to close at $7.61 following Q4 results. Vivint Smart Home also filed a patent infringement lawsuit against ADT in the US District Court for the District of Utah.
- Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ: ANGN) shares declined 18.9% to close at $17.34.
- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) tumbled 18.8% to close at $6.01.
- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) fell 17.8% to close at $13.49 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) dropped 17.4% to close at $9.61 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ: TA) shares tumbled 17% to close at $24.04 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: VOR) dropped 16.9% to close at $44.96.
- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) fell 16.7% to close at $14.52 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) dropped 16.7% to close at $33.09 potentially on profit-taking after the stock surged above 20% over the course of Wednesday and part of Thursday.
- Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) fell 16.6% to close at $5.21. The company stock was recently uplisted to the Nasdaq Capital Market.
- Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) dipped 16.6% to close at $14.70. Tutor Perini, last week, reported upbeat quarterly results.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) fell 16.5% to close at $9.32 after the company late Thursday reported Q4 earnings and issued Q1 guidance with the low end below estimates. The company also disclosed an Equity Distribution Agreement with Raymond James.
- Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) dropped 16.5% to close at $5.52 after the company increased its previously announced bought deal offering of common shares to $10 million.
- Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) fell 15.7% to close at $35.01.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) fell 15.3% to close at $2.05. O2TODAY and SINTX Technologies, last week, entered commercialization agreement to fight COVID-19.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) dropped 14.8% to close at $7.93 after the company issued weak EPS guidance.
- Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) fell 14.7% to close at $6.46. Sino-Global, recently, announced LOI to acquire 51% of inner Mongolia Nine-Chain Intelligent Big Data Park Service Co., Ltd.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) fell 14.6% to close at $1.99 after the company reported a wider Q4 loss.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) fell 14.3% to close at $16.17. Workhorse Group shares jumped around 25% on Thursday amid report that House Democrats have vowed to stop US Postal Service contract with Oshkosh.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) dropped 13.8% to close at $1.88.
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) fell 13.7% to close at $2.02.
- Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) shares declined 13.3% to close at $17.16 following Q4 results. The company also issued FY21 EPS guidance below estimates.
- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) shares declined 12.6% to close at $5.56 after reporting a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) dipped 12% to close at $6.99. Broadwind recently released Q4 results.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) fell 11.9% to close at $37.23 after reporting Q4 results.
- World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT) dropped 11.3% to close at $31.08 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results. Stifel downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and announced a $32 price target.
- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) fell 10.6% to close at $16.55.
- AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRV) fell 10.3% to close at $3.90after gaining around 6% on Thursday.
- Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) shares declined 6.1% to close at $11.89 after reporting a loss for the fourth quarter.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas