Economic Data Scheduled For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2021 4:12am   Comments
  • Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard will speak at 9:05 a.m.
  • The Markit manufacturing PMI for February is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the index to decline slightly to 58.5 in February from January's reading of 59.2.
  • The ISM manufacturing composite index for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The index is likely to increase slightly to 58.9 in February from January's 58.7.
  • Data on construction spending for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Construction spending is expected to increase 0.8% in January versus a 1% rise in December.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

