48 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) shares jumped 52.8% to $5.76. Lixte Biotech recently said it will present its anti-cancer therapy enhancer at HC Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference being held March 9-10, 2021.
- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) surged 45% to $5.52 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) shares gained 31.5% to $4.5511 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) shares jumped 30.6% to $5.28 after the company signed a definitive agreement to sell its South Gate, California property for $76.7 million.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) surged 17% to $9.55 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) gained 16.2% to $5.81 after the company said it has been approved as a Lighting Solution Technology Vendor for energy services provider Dalkia.
- Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) surged 16.2% to $31.06 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) shares gained 16.1% to $0.8129 after the company said the US Army Corps of Engineers has accepted Pebble Limited Partnership's request to initiate an administrative appeal process.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) gained 15% to $9.23. Rubius Therapeutics recently reported a Q4 loss of $0.50 per share.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) rose 13.2% to $123.06 after jumping more than 18% on Thursday.
- AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) gained 12% to $59.42 after reporting strong quarterly results.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) surged 11.2% to $5.17 fter the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) rose 10.4% to $21.96 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and declared a special dividend.
- Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) gained 9.5% to $2.3981 after the company reported a 238% year-over-year surge in January gross billing;
- LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) rose 8% to $62.78 after the company posted a narrower quarterly loss.
- Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) rose 7% to $211.29 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong Q1 sales guidance.
Losers
- Tengasco, Inc. (NYSE: TGC) shares dipped 34.6% to $2.42. Tengasco and Riley Exploration - Permian, LLC disclosed a reverse stock split.
- Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) shares tumbled 32.1% to $5.00 after the company posted a wider Q4 loss. The company also said it received an appeal denied letter, from the Office of New Drugs of the FDA in response to its formal dispute resolution request submitted in December 2020.
- Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH) fell 27.3% to $3.57 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q4 results.
- Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) dipped 21.5% to $62.79 after the company reported Q4 earnings results. Raymond James maintained Envestnet with a Strong Buy and lowered the price target from $105 to $91.
- Vistra Corp. (NYSE: VST) shares fell 19.9% to $18.24 following Q4 results.
- TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) shares dropped 19.7% to $49.05 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) fell 19.7% to $1.88.
- SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) rose 18.6% to $6.28. SilverSun Technologies subsidiary, SWK Technologies, Inc., on Thursday, signed a letter of intent to acquire Sage Software solutions reseller CT-Solution, Inc.
- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) shares declined 18.6% to $5.18 after reporting a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) fell 17.1% to $14.45 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT) dropped 17% to $29.08 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results. Stifel downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and announced a $32 price target.
- Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) fell 16.9% to $5.20. The company stock was recently uplisted to the Nasdaq Capital Market.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) fell 16.5% to $34.43 after dropping 27% on Thursday. The9 recently acquired 70% equity in Hangzhou SuanLi Technology Co. Ltd. (Interhash), a cryptocurrency cloud mining blockchain software-as-a-service company for approximately $7 million.
- Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) dropped 16.3% to $5.53 after the company increased its previously announced bought deal offering of common shares to $10 million.
- Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) shares declined 15.4% to $10.71 after reporting a loss for the fourth quarter.
- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) fell 15.3% to $13.90 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) dipped 14.7% to $6.78. Broadwind recently released Q4 results.
- NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ: NLSP) fell 14.7% to $2.4994.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) fell 14.6% to $16.12. Workhorse Group shares jumped around 25% on Thursday amid report that House Democrats have vowed to stop US Postal Service contract with Oshkosh.
- Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) shares declined 13.9% to $17.03 following Q4 results. The company also issued FY21 EPS guidance below estimates.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) dropped 13.8% to $8.02 after the company issued weak EPS guidance.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) fell 13.5% to $2.0150 after the company reported a wider Q4 loss.
- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) dropped 13.3% to $8.22 following Q4 results. Vivint Smart Home also filed a patent infringement lawsuit against ADT in the US District Court for the District of Utah.
- Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) fell 13.1% to $6.58. Sino-Global, recently, announced LOI to acquire 51% of inner Mongolia Nine-Chain Intelligent Big Data Park Service Co., Ltd.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) dropped 13% to $1.895.
- AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRV) fell 12.9% to $3.79 after gaining around 6% on Thursday.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) fell 12.4% to $37.02 after reporting Q4 results.
- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) fell 11.4% to $16.41.
- Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) fell 11.3% to $1.42. Dynatronics shares jumped 25% on Thursday after the company announced the extension of a key distribution agreement.
- Creative Realities, Inc.. (NASDAQ: CREX) fell 10% to $2.52 after gaining 8% on Thursday.
- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPSS) fell 6.7% to $3.92. The company recently reported downbeat quarterly results.
- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) shares dropped 6.2% to $1.7550 after the company priced its upsized $14 million public offering of 8.75 million shares of common stock at $1.60 per share.
