Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 26, 2021 10:22am   Comments
Before 10 a.m. ET Friday, 39 stocks made new 52-week highs.

Things to Consider:

  • The largest company by market cap to break to a new 52-week high was Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL).
  • The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Lixte Biotech Holdings (NASDAQ:LIXT).
  • Lixte Biotech Holdings (NASDAQ:LIXT) saw the most pronounced positive move, as it traded up 58.08% to hit its new 52-week high.
  • During the first half-hour of trading on Friday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week highs:
  • Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $83.15 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.45%.
  • HP (NYSE:HPQ) shares were up 4.2% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $30.25.
  • Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) shares were up 6.64% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $94.43.
  • Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $74.41 with a daily change of up 0.65%.
  • Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $568.87 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.55%.
  • Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) stock set a new 52-week high of $98.12 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.86%.
  • AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) shares were up 0.9% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $130.77 for a change of up 0.9%.
  • CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $39.11. Shares traded down 0.67%.
  • Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) shares hit $25.60 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.38%.
  • SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) shares set a new yearly high of $15.92 this morning. The stock was up 4.6% on the session.
  • Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $239.09 with a daily change of down 0.06%.
  • Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $55.38 on Friday morning, moving up 5.57%.
  • UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) shares set a new 52-week high of $249.79 on Friday, moving up 0.2%.
  • Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) stock made a new 52-week high of $77.56 Friday. The stock was down 0.09% for the day.
  • Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.50 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 18.22%.
  • LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $79.12 on Friday morning, moving up 3.16%.
  • Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) shares were up 3.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.48.
  • Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $16.80 with a daily change of up 0.31%.
  • Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $22.34. Shares traded up 10.13%.
  • HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) stock hit a yearly high price of $35.28. The stock was up 3.4% for the day.
  • B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) shares set a new yearly high of $65.50 this morning. The stock was up 8.54% on the session.
  • ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) shares set a new 52-week high of $88.63 on Friday, moving up 3.07%.
  • BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) shares hit a yearly high of $55.97. The stock traded down 0.54% on the session.
  • Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.68. The stock traded up 1.79% on the session.
  • Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares broke to $25.23 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.67%.
  • LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) shares hit a yearly high of $54.88. The stock traded up 4.43% on the session.
  • Federal Agricultural (NYSE:AGM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $90.70 with a daily change of up 6.89%.
  • US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) shares hit a yearly high of $12.58. The stock traded up 5.2% on the session.
  • Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE:DFIN) shares set a new yearly high of $25.14 this morning. The stock was up 4.35% on the session.
  • Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.15. The stock was down 0.06% for the day.
  • Stereotaxis, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:STXS) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.75 on Friday, moving down 5.02%.
  • Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) shares hit $45.36 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.6%.
  • WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $14.79. Shares traded up 2.04%.
  • Eaton Vance Senior Income (NYSE:EVF) shares were up 0.45% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.66.
  • R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) shares hit a yearly high of $3.76. The stock traded up 2.19% on the session.
  • Voya Infrastructure (NYSE:IDE) shares hit a yearly high of $11.78. The stock traded up 4.44% on the session.
  • Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:XTNT) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.31 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 26.15%.
  • Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.80 Friday. The stock was up 34.33% for the day.
  • Lixte Biotech Holdings (NASDAQ:LIXT) shares were up 58.08% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.19 for a change of up 58.08%.

 

If other companies set new 52-week lows, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

