Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Before 10 a.m. ET Friday, 39 stocks made new 52-week highs.

The largest company by market cap to break to a new 52-week high was Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL).

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $83.15 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.45%.

