BK Technologies Wins Texas Wildland Fire Department Contract For Novel BKR 5000 Portable Communications Technology
- A wildland fire department in Texas’s major city has inked an agreement for BK Technologies Corp’s (AMEX: BKTI) new BKR 5000 Digital P-25 portable communications technology.
- “Wildfires are a public safety crisis taking a devastating toll on the United States, with an estimated economic impact last year of between $130 - $150 billion. We are pleased to provide this major Texas city with our new BKR 5000 portable communications technology, the first model in a new line of technology incorporating multi-band products this year,” said BK President Tim Vitou.
- The BKR 5000 enables maximum flexibility and customization with Public Safety communications environment competencies. The BKR 5000 was conceived by the BK Technologies engineering team with extensive input from customers.
- A complete line of accessories is available, including intelligent battery and charging solutions, IP68 remote speaker microphones, and the popular BK wildland fire alkaline battery “clamshell”. The novel BKR 5000 is expected to enhance its ability to address significant new vertical markets towards higher growth and market share.
- Price action: BKTI shares are up 2.18% at $4.21 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.