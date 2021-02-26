PepsiCo Reveals Two New Beverage Lines: What You Need To Know

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is expanding its product portfolio with a pair of new beverage lines: the Neon Zebra alcohol-free cocktail mixers and Frutly juice drinks.

In The Mix: In a press release, PepsiCo promoted Neon Zebra as a “modern alternative to complicated cocktail recipes or large format cocktail mixers … Simply add 1 can of Neon Zebra + 3 oz. of liquor = 2 #WildlyEasy cocktails.”

The product is sold in 7.5-oz cans and comes in four flavors: Margarita Mix, Strawberry Daiquiri Mix, Mojito Mix and Whiskey Sour Mix.

PepsiCo stated the introduction of Neon Zebra came in response to the 28% growth the cocktail mixers category experienced in 2020.

"With at-home cocktail consumption on the rise, we saw an opportunity to build and disrupt this fast-growing category with a product that meets consumers' needs for convenience — to cut out time and mess without compromising on quality and taste," said Emily Silver, vice president of of innovation and capabilities at PepsiCo Beverages North America.

Pouring The Juice: For consumers who are either too young for cocktails or would prefer avoiding the lure of inebriation, PepsiCo has introduced the Frutly juice beverage product line.

The product is made with water, fruit juice and electrolytes and comes in three flavors: strawberry kiwi, fruit punch and apple grape.

The product carries 60 calories per 12-ounce serving, and PepsiCo stated the product was developed for teens who have become too old for their childhood juice boxes and parents looking for more nutritious beverage choices.

“Having hydrating drinks available that are also shelf-stable remains essential as we all continue to work and learn from home, and Frutly is well positioned to serve as a delicious and nutritious option that both teens and their parents can agree on,” said Anup Shah, vice president and chief marketing officer for juice brands at PepsiCo Beverages North America.

(Photo: PepsiCo, and its new Frutly juice beverage line.)