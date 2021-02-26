 Skip to main content

Aurora Mobile Partners With Farfetch To Drive Smart Retail Experience With AI Technology
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 26, 2021 2:58pm   Comments
  • China’s mobile developer service provider Aurora Mobile Ltd (NASDAQ: JGpartnered with fashion e-commerce platform Farfetch Ltd (NYSE: FTCH) to enhance their smart operation abilities.
  • The partnership aims to deliver an unmatched shopping experience to global customers, leveraging Farfetch’s luxury fashion retail skills and customer services and Aurora Mobile’s technology and digital innovation capabilities.
  • Additionally, Farfetch offers e-commerce solutions for brands and retailers, encourages offline stores’ digital operation, and curates its private-label fashion brand.
  • Aurora Mobile will leverage its artificial intelligence (AI) driven technology, machine learning-based push notification services, and intelligent operational analytics to personalize smart retail experiences for Farfetch. This cooperation demonstrates the industry-wide
  • Recently, Aurora Mobile inked milestone agreements with multiple platforms in the finance, insurance, weather, internet tools, gaming, fresh food e-commerce, online education, telecom, and new energy vehicle sectors, including Ping An Bank, Data Center of China Life, Moji Weather, WiFi Master, Lilith Games, Missfresh, 17zuoye, Beijing Unicom, Dongfeng Motor and other reputed companies, to boost user growth, user experience, and traffic value.
  • Price action: FTCH shares are up 3.6% at $66.13 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: News Small Cap Tech Media

