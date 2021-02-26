 Skip to main content

What's Moving The Market Friday? US Stocks Near Flat, Euro, Asian Stocks Lower
Brent Slava , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 26, 2021 7:48am   Comments
Indices Around The Globe

  • S&P 500 Futures about flat, rebounded off 3,801.5 pre-market low
  • UK's FTSE 100 down 1.4%
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 down 4%

Bonds

  • 10-year treasury yield at 1.518%

Commodities

  • Crude oil down ~2% to near $62.50/barrel
  • Gold down 0.9% to near $1,760/oz.
  • Silver down 3% to near $26.82/oz.

Crypto

  • Bitcoin down 7% over last 24 hours to around $46,969.

Top News

  • The 10-year treasury remains at one-year highs.
  • Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine expected to receive European Union approval in early March.
  • Earnings season tapering off. Thursday was the busiest day of the fourth-quarter earnings season, with highlights from Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM), HP (NYSE: HPQ), Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND), Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY), First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR), DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB).

