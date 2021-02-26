 Skip to main content

Autodesk Names New Finance And Technology Chief
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 26, 2021 7:05am   Comments
  • Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSKhas appointed Debbie Clifford as CFO, effective March 8, 2021, and Raji Arasu as CTO, effective April 19, 2021.
  • Clifford previously served as the CFO of SurveyMonkey Inc (NASDAQ: SVMK) and will succeed Scott Herren, who announced his departure last year to become the CFO of Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO). 
  • SVMK CEO Zander Lurie will serve as interim CFO while initiating a search process for a permanent CFO.
  • Arasu formerly served as SVP in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) and will succeed Scott Borduin at Autodesk, who announced his retirement plan last year.
  • "We are thrilled to welcome both Debbie and Raji – two dynamic and accomplished executives – to Autodesk," said CEO Andrew Anagnost. 
  • Price action: ADSK shares were down 4.94% at $270 in the pre-market session on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: News Management Tech Media

