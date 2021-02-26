70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAND) shares surged 133.4% to close at $59.81 on Thursday after the company announced it will be acquired by Merck for $60 per share in cash.
- ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ: CDXC) shares jumped 92.4% to close at $18.74 on Thursday. ChromaDex recently announced results from the study "Combined Metabolic Activators Accelerates Recovery in Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19."
- TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) surged 34.7% to close at $4.19.
- Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSE: STXS) gained 32.3% to close at $7.46 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) shares surged 26.7% to close at $4.46 after announcing an $18 million private placement.
- Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) gained 25% to close at $1.60 after the company announced the extension of a key distribution agreement.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) rose 24.7% to close at $18.87 amid report that House Democrats have vowed to stop US Postal Service contract with Oshkosh.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares climbed 18.6% to close at $108.73. GameStop, the stock that became a rallying cry for retail traders and Reddit's WallStreetBets forum, surged more than 100% on Wednesday.
- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) gained 18.5% to close at $5.82. Brookdale Senior Living agreed to sell 80% of the equity in its hospice, home health, and outpatient therapy business to HCA Healthcare for $400 million. The company also released Q4 results.
- Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) rose 17.1% to close at $69.69.
- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) jumped 17% to close at $21.94 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) shares surged 16.8% to close at $21.53 after jumping around 55% on Wednesday.
- JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) climbed 16.5% to close at $9.68 after jumping around 17% on Wednesday.
- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) gained 16.2% to close at $11.74 after the company reported a strong rises in quarterly earnings.
- Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) surged 14.9% to close at $31.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SCR) gained 14.4% to close at $30.88 as the company priced its IPO at $27 per share.
- Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) gained 12.5% to close at $11.32 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong Q1 guidance.
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) gained 12% to close to $4.85.
- TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) gained 12% to close at $8.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales.
- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) rose 10.3% to close at $4.84. Reliance Global Group, on Wednesday, announced the appointment of industry pioneer and entrepreneur Moshe Fishman as Director of Insurance Operations.
- PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) rose 8.6% to close at $65.43. PubMatic recently reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) surged 6.3% to close at $7.71. IT and consulting company SilverSun Technologies subsidiary, SWK Technologies, Inc., has signed a letter of intent to acquire Sage Software solutions reseller CT-Solution, Inc.
- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) rose 5.4% to close at $5.34 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
Losers
- CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLGN) shares tumbled 30.1% to close at $13.23 on Thursday after the company said that on February 24, 2021 it received a notice from Lung Biotechnology regarding the termination of the licensing agreement between the parties.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) fell 28.3% to close at $8.02. Rubius Therapeutics recently reported a Q4 loss of $0.50 per share.
- Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) shares tumbled 28% to close at $23.34 on Thursday after the company reported downbeat Q4 sales and issued weak sales guidance. Credit Suisse downgraded Ping Identity from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $34 to $30.
- Viracta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRX) dropped 27.5% to close at $13.50.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) fell 27.2% to close at $41.23. The9 recently signed a memorandum of understanding to acquire 70% equity in Hangzhou SuanLi Technology Co. Ltd. (Interhash), a cryptocurrency cloud mining blockchain software-as-a-service company for approximately $7 million.
- Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE: HCC) fell 22.6% to close at $19.85 after the company posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE: ITP) shares fell 22% to close at $0.78 after the company reported an offering of common stock and warrants.
- Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI) dipped 20.3% to close at $13.17 following Q4 results.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) dropped 20.3% to close at $6.04.
- American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) fell 20.2% to close at $4.54. Roth Capital, on Wednesday, initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $7.50 per share.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) fell 19.9% to close at $1.85 after dropping over 9% on Wednesday.
- Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) shares declined 19.9% to close at $21.03.
- Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) fell 19.6% to close at $73.64 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) dropped 19.4% to close at $23.05 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE: UAMY) dropped 19.4% to close at $1.66.
- Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) shares declined 19.2% to close at $7.12. Code Chain New Continent recently announced the purchase of 10,000 bitcoin mining machines.
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) fell 18.9% to close at $3.47 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) tumbled 18.8% to close at $43.31 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) dipped 18.5% to close at $5.10. Huadi International Group, last month, priced its 3.125 million share IPO at $8 per share.
- Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ: FVE) dropped 18.4% to close at $7.13 following downbeat quarterly sales.
- Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) fell 18.3% to close at $2.50.
- U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NASDAQ: USPH) fell 17.9% to close at $116.31 after reporting better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) dropped 17.5% to close at $2.63.
- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) fell 17.4% to close at $34.76 following downbeat quarterly sales.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) dipped 17% to close at $29.64. Maxeon Solar Technologies recently announced appointing semiconductor veteran Kai Strohbecke as the CFO effective March 15, 2021.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPA) dropped 16.4% to close at $4.97.
- Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) tumbled 16% to close at $131.56 after reporting Q3 results.
- LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) dipped 15.4% to close at $279.10 following Q4 results.
- Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) fell 15.4% to close at $67.25 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 guidance.
- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) shares fell 15.3% to close at $18.28 following downbeat quarterly sales.
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) fell 15% to close at $4.49 after the company announced a proposed offering of common shares and one-year warrants.
- Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) fell 15% to close at $48.42 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- NetApp, Inc.. (NASDAQ: NTAP) fell 14.5% to close at $61.21 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued Q4guidance.
- Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) dropped 14.3% to close at $188.64 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales.
- Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) dipped 14.1% to close at $4.82 after reporting Q4 results.
- MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO) fell 13.7% to close at $44.25.
- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) fell 13.7% to close at $219.55 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 & FY21 guidance.
- Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA) dropped 13.4% to close at $5.48.
- Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) dipped 13.1% to close at $90.35 after the company posted downbeat quarterly sales and issued weak FY21 sales forecast.
- Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) fell 12.3% to close at $3.70. Vaccinex recently announced the signing of two multi-project deals with leading pharmaceutical companies focused on leveraging its ActivMAb platform.
- Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) shares fell 11.6% to close at $90.75 after reporting downbeat Q4 earnings.
- Zovio Inc (NYSE: ZVO) fell 11.1% to close at $5.52 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) fell 10.4% to close at $8.00. The European Commission recently designated Orphan Medicinal Product status to Ocugen's OCU400 (AAV5-hNR2E3) to treat both retinitis pigmentosa (RP) and Leber Congenital amaurosis.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares fell 8.8% to $8.29 after jumping 18% on Wednesday.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) fell 8% to close at $2.99 after climbing over 40% on Wednesday.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) fell 8% to close at $2.30 after reporting Q3 results.
- AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL) dipped 7.2% to close at $23.29 after the company priced a 2.795 million share common stock offering at $21.50 per share.
