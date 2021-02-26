Plantronics Raises $500M Via Senior Notes To Refinance Debt
- American electronics company Plantronics Inc (NYSE: PLT) priced 4.75% senior notes due 2029 in a private offering to raise $500 million.
- The offering proceeds will be utilized to repay its outstanding 5.50% Senior Notes due 2023 and related fees and expenses. Any remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including loan repayment.
- The company's long-term debt balance stood at $1.6 billion as of December 26, 2020.
- Price action: PLT shares closed lower by 4.09% at $41.49 on Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.