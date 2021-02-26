 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Plantronics Raises $500M Via Senior Notes To Refinance Debt
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 26, 2021 6:57am   Comments
Share:
  • American electronics company Plantronics Inc (NYSE: PLTpriced 4.75% senior notes due 2029 in a private offering to raise $500 million.
  • The offering proceeds will be utilized to repay its outstanding 5.50% Senior Notes due 2023 and related fees and expenses. Any remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including loan repayment.
  • The company's long-term debt balance stood at $1.6 billion as of December 26, 2020.
  • Price action: PLT shares closed lower by 4.09% at $41.49 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PLT)

Plantronics Seeks $500M For Debt Refinancing
101 Biggest Movers From Friday
66 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 5, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Offerings Small Cap Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com