Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

U.S. Global Investors: Innovating Funds To Provide Unique Opportunity To Investors Via Blockchain, Gold, Airlines And More

Aaron Bry , Benzinga Staff Writer  
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
February 25, 2021 3:31pm   Comments
Share:
U.S. Global Investors: Innovating Funds To Provide Unique Opportunity To Investors Via Blockchain, Gold, Airlines And More

The investment firm offers strong exchange-traded funds in multiple sectors  

U.S. Global Investors was one of the sponsors for the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference that took place on December 8-9, 2020. The information contained in this article in no way represents investment advice or opinion on the part of Benzinga or its writers and is intended for informational purposes only.

Some investors love scavenging the screeners and watchlists for new stocks. Other investors like to invest their money and watch it grow without the hassle of picking individual stocks. U.S. Global Investors is a company for the latter investors. 

The firm specializes in global markets and specialized sectors. For instance, one industry the firm is heavily involved in is airlines. U.S. Global created the $JETS ETF, which is a compilation of the top global airline companies. 

ETFs are a great way for less experienced traders to have exposure to different markets or industries. A novice trader might know that airline stocks are going to grow from COVID lows but not have the trading experience to discern which individual stocks are good buys. That trader could buy the U.S. Global ETF and have that exposure to the airline industry. 

One sector the company is heavily involved in is gold. The company has a gold fund called the "U.S. Global GO GOLD & Precious Metal Miners ETF." The fund tracks an index of 28 precious metal mining firms throughout the world. 

Frank Holmes, CEO of U.S. Global Investors explained in an interview that there are benefits for investors to be into a gold-mining fund as well as the metal itself. "In a bull market, an investor can expect to see greater returns because of a rate at about three to one," Holmes said.

This is because there are other things to take into consideration with the fund, revenues of the mining companies, earnings and more. If you just buy the gold itself, there are no compounding factors, only the underlying price of the security. 

Holmes also touched on the fact that U.S. Global primarily relies on future outlooks compared to past performance. "Things like the GDP are trailing indicators… it'd be like driving and looking for cars in front of you through the rearview mirror." 

In addition to the gold and airlines ETFs, U.S. Global is making futuristic investments in blockchain and bitcoin with HIVE Blockchain Technologies. HIVE is a subsidiary company focused on the mining and production of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Markets General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com