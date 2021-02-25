52 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAND) shares jumped 132% to $59.47 after the company announced it will be acquired by Merck for $60 per share in cash.
- Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) climbed 68.8% to $2.1611 after the company announced the extension of a key distribution agreement.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) shares jumped 62.8% to $30.01 after jumping around 55% on Wednesday.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares jumped 57.9% to $144.82. GameStop, the stock that became a rallying cry for retail traders and Reddit's WallStreetBets forum, surged more than 100% on Wednesday.
- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) climbed 41.8% to $14.32 after the company reported a strong rise in quarterly earnings.
- ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ: CDXC) gained 31.8% to $12.84. ChromaDex recently announced results from the study "Combined Metabolic Activators Accelerates Recovery in Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19."
- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) gained 28.3% to $22.55 following Citron report arguing why GameStop should buy the company.
- SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) surged 27% to $9.30. IT and consulting company SilverSun Technologies subsidiary, SWK Technologies, Inc., has signed a letter of intent to acquire Sage Software solutions reseller CT-Solution, Inc.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) shares jumped 26.7% to $4.475 after announcing an $18 million private placement.
- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) gained 23% to $6.04. Brookdale Senior Living agreed to sell 80% of the equity in its hospice, home health, and outpatient therapy business to HCA Healthcare for $400 million. The company also released Q4 results.
- Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSE: STXS) surged 22.8% to $6.93 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) surged 22.7% to $4.42.
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) gained 22.4% to $5.30.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) gained 17.2% to $5.86.
- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) rose 16% to $21.75 after the company reported Q4 results.
- PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) gained 15.2% to $69.41. PubMatic recently reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) rose 13.3% to $5.74 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) rose 13.1% to $9.40 after jumping around 17% on Wednesday.
- AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRV) gained 13% to $4.64.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares rose 12.6% to $10.24 after jumping 18% on Wednesday.
- CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) surged 11.4% to $8.61. CoreCivic, earlier during the month, reported better-than-expected Q4 sales.
- Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) gained 11.4% to $11.22 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong Q1 guidance.
- Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) rose 10.2% to $140.13 after reporting upbeat quarterly sales.
- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) rose 8.4% to $4.76. Reliance Global Group, on Wednesday, announced the appointment of industry pioneer and entrepreneur Moshe Fishman as Director of Insurance Operations.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) jumped 7.2% to $3.4850 after climbing over 40% on Wednesday.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) rose 6.8% to $97.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) rose 5.3% to $152.37 after the company announced it shipped its variant-specific vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273.351, to the NIH for clinical study.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) shares dipped 22.8% to $25.02 after the company reported downbeat Q4 sales and issued weak sales guidance. Credit Suisse downgraded Ping Identity from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $34 to $30.
- U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NASDAQ: USPH) fell 20.9% to $112.00 after reporting Q4 results.
- IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE: ITP) shares fell 19% to $0.8104 after the company reported an offering of common stock and warrants.
- CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLGN) fell 18.8% to $15.37 after the company said that on February 24, 2021 it received a notice from Lung Biotechnology regarding the termination of the licensing agreement between the parties.
- Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI) dipped 17.4% to $13.64 following Q4 results.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) fell 17.3% to $1.91 after dropping over 9% on Wednesday.
- Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) dropped 17% to $182.78 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales.
- Zovio Inc (NYSE: ZVO) fell 16.2% to $5.20 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE: HCC) fell 15.7% to $21.59 after the company posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) dropped 15.7% to $6.39.
- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) fell 15.4% to $35.62 following downbeat quarterly sales.
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) dropped 15% to $4.49 after the company announced a proposed offering of common shares and one-year warrants.
- Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) shares declined 14.9% to $87.34 after reporting downbeat Q4 earnings.
- Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) fell 14.8% to $78.07 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) fell 14.6% to $67.87 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 guidance.
- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) shares dropped 14% to $18.56 following downbeat quarterly sales.
- MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO) dropped 13.1% to $44.58.
- Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) dipped 12.5% to $90.97 after the company posted downbeat quarterly sales and issued weak FY21 sales forecast.
- NetApp, Inc.. (NASDAQ: NTAP) fell 11.6% to $63.26 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued Q4guidance.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) fell 7.4% to $2.3150 after reporting Q3 results.
- AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL) dipped 7.2% to $23.30 after the company priced a 2.795 million share common stock offering at $21.50 per share.
- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) fell 7.1% to $236.54 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 & FY21 guidance.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) fell 7% to $8.31. The European Commission recently designated Orphan Medicinal Product status to Ocugen's (NASDAQ: OCGN) OCU400 (AAV5-hNR2E3) to treat both retinitis pigmentosa (RP) and
- Leber Congenital amaurosis.
- Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) fell 6.5% to $3.95. Vaccinex recently announced the signing of two multi-project deals with leading pharmaceutical companies focused on leveraging its ActivMAb platform.
- Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) fell 6% to $53.53 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Short Sellers Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas