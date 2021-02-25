Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

52 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2021 12:11pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAND) shares jumped 132% to $59.47 after the company announced it will be acquired by Merck for $60 per share in cash.
  • Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) climbed 68.8% to $2.1611 after the company announced the extension of a key distribution agreement.
  • Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) shares jumped 62.8% to $30.01 after jumping around 55% on Wednesday.
  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares jumped 57.9% to $144.82. GameStop, the stock that became a rallying cry for retail traders and Reddit's WallStreetBets forum, surged more than 100% on Wednesday.
  • Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) climbed 41.8% to $14.32 after the company reported a strong rise in quarterly earnings.
  • ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ: CDXC) gained 31.8% to $12.84. ChromaDex recently announced results from the study "Combined Metabolic Activators Accelerates Recovery in Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19."
  • Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) gained 28.3% to $22.55 following Citron report arguing why GameStop should buy the company.
  • SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) surged 27% to $9.30. IT and consulting company SilverSun Technologies subsidiary, SWK Technologies, Inc., has signed a letter of intent to acquire Sage Software solutions reseller CT-Solution, Inc.
  • ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) shares jumped 26.7% to $4.475 after announcing an $18 million private placement.
  • Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) gained 23% to $6.04. Brookdale Senior Living agreed to sell 80% of the equity in its hospice, home health, and outpatient therapy business to HCA Healthcare for $400 million. The company also released Q4 results.
  • Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSE: STXS) surged 22.8% to $6.93 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) surged 22.7% to $4.42.
  • Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) gained 22.4% to $5.30.
  • Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) gained 17.2% to $5.86.
  • Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) rose 16% to $21.75 after the company reported Q4 results.
  • PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) gained 15.2% to $69.41. PubMatic recently reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) rose 13.3% to $5.74 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) rose 13.1% to $9.40 after jumping around 17% on Wednesday.
  • AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRV) gained 13% to $4.64.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares rose 12.6% to $10.24 after jumping 18% on Wednesday.
  • CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) surged 11.4% to $8.61. CoreCivic, earlier during the month, reported better-than-expected Q4 sales.
  • Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) gained 11.4% to $11.22 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong Q1 guidance.
  • Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) rose 10.2% to $140.13 after reporting upbeat quarterly sales.
  • Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) rose 8.4% to $4.76. Reliance Global Group, on Wednesday, announced the appointment of industry pioneer and entrepreneur Moshe Fishman as Director of Insurance Operations.
  • Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) jumped 7.2% to $3.4850 after climbing over 40% on Wednesday.
  • Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) rose 6.8% to $97.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) rose 5.3% to $152.37 after the company announced it shipped its variant-specific vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273.351, to the NIH for clinical study.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) shares dipped 22.8% to $25.02 after the company reported downbeat Q4 sales and issued weak sales guidance. Credit Suisse downgraded Ping Identity from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $34 to $30.
  • U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NASDAQ: USPH) fell 20.9% to $112.00 after reporting Q4 results.
  • IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE: ITP) shares fell 19% to $0.8104 after the company reported an offering of common stock and warrants.
  • CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLGN) fell 18.8% to $15.37 after the company said that on February 24, 2021 it received a notice from Lung Biotechnology regarding the termination of the licensing agreement between the parties.
  • Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI) dipped 17.4% to $13.64 following Q4 results.
  • ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) fell 17.3% to $1.91 after dropping over 9% on Wednesday.
  • Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) dropped 17% to $182.78 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales.
  • Zovio Inc (NYSE: ZVO) fell 16.2% to $5.20 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE: HCC) fell 15.7% to $21.59 after the company posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) dropped 15.7% to $6.39.
  • Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) fell 15.4% to $35.62 following downbeat quarterly sales.
  • InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) dropped 15% to $4.49 after the company announced a proposed offering of common shares and one-year warrants.
  • Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) shares declined 14.9% to $87.34 after reporting downbeat Q4 earnings.
  • Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) fell 14.8% to $78.07 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) fell 14.6% to $67.87 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 guidance.
  • Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) shares dropped 14% to $18.56 following downbeat quarterly sales.
  • MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO) dropped 13.1% to $44.58.
  • Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) dipped 12.5% to $90.97 after the company posted downbeat quarterly sales and issued weak FY21 sales forecast.
  • NetApp, Inc.. (NASDAQ: NTAP) fell 11.6% to $63.26 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued Q4guidance.
  • MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) fell 7.4% to $2.3150 after reporting Q3 results.
  • AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL) dipped 7.2% to $23.30 after the company priced a 2.795 million share common stock offering at $21.50 per share.
  • Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) fell 7.1% to $236.54 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 & FY21 guidance.
  • Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) fell 7% to $8.31. The European Commission recently designated Orphan Medicinal Product status to Ocugen's (NASDAQ: OCGN) OCU400 (AAV5-hNR2E3) to treat both retinitis pigmentosa (RP) and
  • Leber Congenital amaurosis.
  • Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) fell 6.5% to $3.95. Vaccinex recently announced the signing of two multi-project deals with leading pharmaceutical companies focused on leveraging its ActivMAb platform.
  • Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) fell 6% to $53.53 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMC + ASLN)

GameStop Drama Continues: Soaring Stock Halted, Cramer, Citron Weigh In
Nvidia Becomes Latest Company To Beat Earnings Estimates But Get Punished
Here's Why Moderna, Plug Power, AMC, GameStop Are Moving
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
40 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Short Sellers Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com