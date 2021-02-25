Verizon Enhances 5G Accessibility In Sacramento, Seattle, Pensacola
- Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) announced the availability of the 5G Ultra-Wideband along with its 5G Nationwide service to customers in parts of Sacramento, Seattle, and Pensacola. Customers in parts of Sacramento will also gain access to the latest 5G Home equipment.
- Verizon 5G Home Internet debuted in 2018. The broadband service is ideal for remote work and video conference platforms, like BlueJeans, distance learning, or content streaming.
- Verizon's 5G Ultra-Wideband offers ultra-low lag and faster throughputs compared to 4G. It is expected to handle huge data volumes compared to the present capabilities eventually. Verizon's mmWave spectrum is pivotal to the ground-breaking capabilities.
- Verizon's 5G Nationwide network runs on lower spectrum bands than 5G Ultra-Wideband, using Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS). Customers can move outside Verizon's 5G Ultra-Wideband coverage area with their 5G-enabled devices connected to 5G using lower spectrum bands.
- Verizon has partnered with content providers for better customer options. Customers are entitled to a free Stream TV device, which delivers access to a library of OTT channels, apps, and entertainment.
- Price action: VZ shares were down 1.12% at $56.48 on the last check Thursday.
