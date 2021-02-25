Target To Open Apple Mini-Shops In Its Stores

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) has launched a new initiative to highlight Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) products in both its retail and online stores.

What Happened: Target will be setting aside dedicated space in its stores for mini-shops featuring the Apple product line. There will be new lighting and displays to enhance the merchandise and specialized training of Target staff by Apple about product demonstrations and technical questions.

The dedicated Apple shopping destinations will debut at 17 stores, including five in Texas and four in Florida, with additional locations to be added throughout the year.

For online shoppers, the Target.com website and Target app will include dedicated digital space devoted to Apple's offerings.

Target customers who buy Apple products will receive 5% off their purchases when using the Target RedCard, as well as the retailer’s pickup and delivery options including the same-day Shipt delivery service.

Why It Happened: In a press statement, Target paid tribute to its 15 year-plus relationship with Apple.

"Apple products are popular with Target's guests, and this new, dedicated shopping experience offers enhanced service and expanded offerings, building on our strength as a go-to destination for electronics," said Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief growth officer at Target.

"This new model was created with Target's guests in mind, and we'll continue to learn and enhance the experience through future rollouts later this year."

Target also noted this initiative mirrors its’ strategic partnerships with other major brands, including Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) and Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI), which the company said makes it “the ultimate destination for the most sought-after national brands, alongside its stable of coveted owned brands.”

(Artist’s rendering of the dedicated Apple shopping space. Photo courtesy Target.)