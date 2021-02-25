Market Overview

MongoDB Extends Google Cloud Partnership For Digital Transformation Of Businesses
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2021 2:07pm   Comments
  • MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ: MDBannounced an extended five-year partnership with Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud to enhance its existing go-to-market relationship and offer deeper integration of Google Cloud products with MongoDB’s global cloud database, MongoDB Atlas.
  • MongoDB Atlas offers integrated billing and support to joint customers as a fully-managed service directly integrated with the Google Cloud Console and Marketplace. Customers are entitled to a single bill for all Google Cloud services and MongoDB Atlas and can use their Google Cloud spending commitments toward Atlas. The service available as a “pay as you go” offering on the Google Cloud Marketplace.
  • MongoDB is enabling developers to assimilate Atlas with Google Cloud products. Additionally, Google Cloud’s mainframe modernization solutions now support MongoDB Atlas and convert legacy COBOL code on mainframes into modern Java-based applications built on MongoDB. Together, G4 and MongoDB Atlas fast-track the transformation and migration process for moving business-critical workloads to the cloud.
  • “Year over year, we’ve seen a tremendous increase in joint customer engagements and adoption,” said MongoDB SVP Alan Chhabra. “Our sales collaboration is gathering serious momentum, and an acceleration of product integration as well as the strong product-market fit of MongoDB Atlas are a big reason why,” added Chhabra.
  • MongoDB Atlas is presently available on all 24 Google Cloud regions.
  • Price action: MDB shares are down 3.40% at $384.58 on the last check Thursday.

