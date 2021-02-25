Market Overview

Tesla Temporarily Stops Model 3 Production Line In California
Catherine Ross  
 
February 25, 2021 7:19am   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has stopped its car assembly production at a plant in California.

According to people familiar with the matter, Tesla said it would halt the Model 3 production line for an unspecified period of time, Bloomberg has reported.

Employees in Fremont were asked to take a vacation Feb. 22 - March 7, with only Feb. 22-23 as paid days.

The reasons for the halt have not been specified.

Image: Austin Ramsey via Unsplash

Posted-In: Bloomberg California electric cars Elon Musk Tesla Model 3

