Tesla Temporarily Stops Model 3 Production Line In California
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has stopped its car assembly production at a plant in California.
According to people familiar with the matter, Tesla said it would halt the Model 3 production line for an unspecified period of time, Bloomberg has reported.
Employees in Fremont were asked to take a vacation Feb. 22 - March 7, with only Feb. 22-23 as paid days.
The reasons for the halt have not been specified.
Image: Austin Ramsey via Unsplash
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Bloomberg California electric cars Elon Musk Tesla Model 3News Tech Media Best of Benzinga