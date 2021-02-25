Dynatronics Extends Key Distribution Pact, Shares Rally
- Dynatronics Corporation's (NASDAQ: DYNT) wholly-owned subsidiary, Bird & Cronin, has renewed its purchasing agreement with Intalere, one of the national group purchasing organizations in the healthcare industry.
- Bird & Cronin has been an Intalere provider for over twenty years. The contract is currently effective through January 31, 2024.
- Intalere members will receive negotiated pricing on the company's orthopedic bracing solutions for spine, upper and lower extremities.
- With more than 100,000 members from healthcare organizations all over the country, Intalere members make nearly $9 billion in purchases annually.
- Price Action: DYNT surged 157% at $3.29 in premarket trading on the last check Thursday.
