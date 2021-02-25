Spotify Seeks To Raise $1.3B From Private Senior Notes Offering
- Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) subsidiary, Spotify USA Inc., is offering $1.3 billion senior notes due 2026 in a private offering to institutional buyers.
- Spotify USA expects to grant the initial purchasers an option to purchase up to an additional $200 million notes within 13 days.
- The offer proceeds will be utilized for general corporate purposes.
- Noteholders will have the right to exchange their notes in certain circumstances and during specified periods.
- SPOT shares have gained 136% in last year.
- Price action: SPOT shares are down 3.19% at $324 in the pre-market session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.