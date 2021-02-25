80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares surged 103.9% to close at $91.71 on Wednesday after the stock spiked on heavy volume. The stock in January saw a surge driven by high retail investor interest.
- Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) jumped 90.2% to close at $5.06 on Wednesday after the company announced it has won a defense contract award for electronic modules for precision-guided anti-ship missile system.
- Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) shares surged 69.9% to close at $6.37 on Wednesday. Novo Integrated Sciences, on Tuesday, announced an uplist to The Nasdaq Capital Market.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) gained 55% to close at $18.44. The company made headlines recently as it was reported that insiders sold more than $44 million in shares during the Reddit-inspired rally.
- Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNM) surged 51.7% to close at $43.24.
- Immunome, last week, said it has discovered antibodies capable of neutralizing several SARS-CoV-2 variants, including the South African Variant, in pseudovirus testing.
- Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) jumped 38.6% to close at $22.58 after the company announced it entered into a MOU with Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) supporting a project to develop a "breakthrough" electric vehicle.
- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) jumped 37.7% to close at $11.66 after declining 23% on Tuesday. Toaping, last week, engaged with Great Bay Capital investments as a consultant blockchain deployment.
- R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) shares climbed 32.1% to close at $3.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE: REI) jumped 31.1% to close at $2.70. Ring Energy recently said it exceeded Q4 production guidance.
- PubMatic Inc (NASDAQ: PUBM) gained 30.6% to close at $60.27 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong sales guidance .
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) rose 29.2% to close at $32.86 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong FY21 earnings forecast.
- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) jumped 28.6% to close at $12.99. GreenBox POS will host a conference call to detail the New Token Deployment Strategy on March 16, 2021.
- Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) gained 27.6% to close at $3.19.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) climbed 26.8% to close at $14.70. Sunworks, earlier during the month, said it sees prelimimary Q4 sales of $8.5 million.
- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) jumped 25.8% to close at $2.88 after the company announced plans to offer its Livestream eCommerce app free to all small businesses in the US.
- Tengasco, Inc. (NYSE: TGC) gained 24.6% to close at $4.41.
- NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NL) jumped 24.4% to close at $6.32.
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) shares jumped 24.3% to close at $5.32. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals shares gained 20% on Tuesday after Oppenheimer upgraded the stock from Perform to Outperform and announced a price target of $12 per share. The company earlier announced vote approving reverse stock split within range between 3-for-1 and 6-for-1.
- Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: VOR) surged 22.7% to close at $53.31. Vor Biopharma, earlier during the month, priced its IPO at $18 per share.
- Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) gained 22.6% to close at $13.85.
- Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD) rose 22.4% to close at $26.55. Blue Bird, earlier during the month, reported a Q1 loss of $0.06 per share.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) gained 21.5% to close at $5.98.
- One (NYSE: AONE) surged 20.9% to close at $13.66. Markforged is going public in a deal with One valuing the company at an enterprise value of $1.66 billion.
- Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA) gained 20.1% to close at $6.33.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) gained 19.7% to close at $105.48 after reporting Q4 results.
- Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) gained 19.5% to close at $8.46.
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) surged 19.2% to close at $128.21.
- dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE: DMYI) jumped 19% to close at $14.44. IonQ is in advanced talks to merge with DMY Technology Group Inc. III, Bloomberg reported.
- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) surged 19% to close at $7.65 after the company announced the completion of its Phase 1 Clinical Study of Lomecel-B Intramyocardial injection in Hypoplastic left heart syndrome patients.
- Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: RAAC) gained 18.8% to close at $12.95. Berkshire Grey, which uses artificial intelligence for robotics and automation solutions, announced a SPAC merger with Revolution Acceleration Acquisition.
- PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAH) gained 18.7% to close at $151.66 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) rose 18.7% to close at $3.11.
- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) gained 18.5% to close at $115.28 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) jumped 18.4% to close at $7.09.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) gained 18.3% to close at $817.69 after the company acquired another 19,452 Bitcoins for $1.026 billion.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) surged 18.1% to close at $9.09 amid a late Wednesday spike in stocks that are popular on r/WallStreetBets.
- Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) surged 18% to close at $1.97 after dropping 10% on Tuesday. Globalstar, last week, said it partnered with XCOM Labs to commercialize XCOM's capacity-multiplying technology with Globalstar's Band n53 for 5G deployments in dense settings, including arenas, airports, multi-tenant buildings, and industrial deployments in countries where Globalstar has terrestrial rights.
- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) gained 17.6% to close at $5.67. Aqua Metals, on Tuesday, filed a provisional patent for lithium-ion battery recycling.
- Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ: PHVS) jumped 17.4% to close at $37.00.
- Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) gained 17.4% to close at $3.84.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) gained 17% to close at $33.41 amid volatility in Bitcoin prices. MicroStrategy recently acquired an additional 19,452 Bitcoins for $1.026 billion.
- CVD Equipment Corporation (NYSE: CVV) rose 17% to close at $5.79.
- iSun Energy LLC (NASDAQ: ISUN) jumped 15.6% to close at $15.07.
- Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) surged 15.4% to close at $3.59. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $4.125 per unit.
- MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) jumped 15% to close at $9.51 after declining over 16% on Tuesday.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAVS) rose 14.6% to close at $9.18. AgEagle, last week, issued a press release defending itself against the claims made in Bonitas Research's short seller report.
- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XENE) gained 13.6% to close at $18.37. Xenon Pharmaceuticals will present XEN1101 data at ASENT 2021.
- Arlo Technologies, Inc.. (NYSE: ARLO) gained 12.6% to close at $7.52 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results..
- The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXYN) gained 11.8% to close at $5.48.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) rose 11.4% to close at $5.65.
- AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) rose 11.2% to close at $4.17 after tumbling around 30% on Tuesday. AirNet, last week, said it has regained ¸Nasdaq's minimum market value requirement.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) rose 10.7% to close at $1.96 after declining over 13% on Tuesday. Safe-T Group, last week, announced pricing of $9.75 million registered direct offering of 4.615 million ADSs at $2 per ADS.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) shares rose 10.4% to close at $2.13 after dropping more than 10% on Tuesday. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, last week, completed the dose-escalation stage and established the recommended Phase 2 dose for its ongoing Phase 1/2 trial evaluating its lead candidate, seclidemstat, in relapsed/refractory (R/R) Ewing sarcoma.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) gained 9.9% to close at $7.36 after dipping around 20% on Tuesday. Ebang closed offering priced on February 11.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) surged 8.6% to close at $5.97.
- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) rose 9% to close at $51.45 after the company reported Q4 earnings and issued FY21 guidance .
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) shares gained 8.3% to close at $16.61. Bit Digital, on Tuesday, highlighted expansion of North American Bitcoin hosting partnerships with Compute North and Link Global Technologies.
- 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) rose 8.1% to close at $21.92 after dipping around 17% on Tuesday.
- ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) rose 7.1% to close at $3.60 after dropping 17% on Tuesday.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 7.1% to close at $52.27 after dropping around 25% on Tuesday.
- McAfee Corp (NASDAQ: MCFE) rose 7.1% to close at $20.83 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales.
Losers
- Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) shares tumbled 25% to close at $27.22 on Wednesday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) dropped 18.5% to close at $28.70. Churchill Capital Corp IV shares tumbled around 39% on Tuesday after the company, and Lucid Motors, announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement.
- Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) fell 18.4% to close at $5.06 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) fell 17.3% to close at $72.93 after reporting Q4 results.
- Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: THCB) dropped 16.6% to close at $17.25. The U.S. Postal Service recently announced it awarded Oshkosh with a contract to manufacture postal delivery vehicles.
- Systemax Inc. (NYSE: SYX) fell 16.4% to close at $37.14 after the company reported downbeat Q4 earnings.
- Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL) dropped 15.8% to close at $36.00.
- Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA) fell 12.5% to close at $29.15. The FDA has designated Breakthrough Therapy status to Kura Oncology’s tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for head and neck cancer. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained Kura Oncology with a Buy and lowered the price target from $45 to $43.
- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) dipped 12.1% to close at $12.25.
- Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE: LODE) dropped 12% to close at $5.58.
- Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ: GSHD) fell 10.6% to close at $147.77. Comstock Mining, last week, announced it secured a majority interest in lithium-ion battery recycling company, LINICO.
- Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) fell 9.6% to close at $167.53 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) fell 9.4% to close at $2.31 after gaining 9% on Tuesday. ReTo Eco-Solutions, last month, received state-backed funding with the launch of Beijing Winter Olympics Competition Zone.
- Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE: GTES) fell 8% to close at $16.44 after the company reported an offering of 22 million shares of common stock.
- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) shares fell 8% to close at $3.90 on Wednesday.
- ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: ICLR) shares declined 7.8% to close at $192.41. ICON agreed to acquire PRA Health Sciences in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $12 billion. ICON also released Q4 results.
- ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ARC) shares fell 7.1% to close at $2.24 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) fell 6.7% to close at $39.48 after reporting Q4 earnings.
- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCMD) dropped 5.7% to close at $53.57 after the company reported Q4 results and issued FY21 sales forecast.
