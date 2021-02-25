Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on durable goods orders for January will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Durable goods orders are projected to rise 1.1% in January.
- Gross Domestic Product report for the fourth quarter is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. US GDP is expected to increase 4.1%, according to the second estimate of fourth quarter.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Jobless claims are likely to decline to 815,000 for the February 20 week from 861,000 in the prior week.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The pending home sales index for January is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect no change on the month in pending home sales.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 10:30 a.m.
- The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for February is scheduled for release at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles will speak at 11:10 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams will speak at 3:00 p.m. ET.
