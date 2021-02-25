Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2021 4:15am   Comments
Share:
Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
  • Data on durable goods orders for January will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Durable goods orders are projected to rise 1.1% in January.
  • Gross Domestic Product report for the fourth quarter is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. US GDP is expected to increase 4.1%, according to the second estimate of fourth quarter.
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Jobless claims are likely to decline to 815,000 for the February 20 week from 861,000 in the prior week.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The pending home sales index for January is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect no change on the month in pending home sales.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 10:30 a.m.
  • The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for February is scheduled for release at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles will speak at 11:10 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams will speak at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com