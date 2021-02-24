Disneyland California Reopens Temporarily For Special 'Touch Of Disney' Event

For two weeks this spring, people can visit Walt Disney Co's (NYSE: DIS) Disney California Adventure Park to experience "A Touch of Disney."

What Happened: On Wednesday, Disneyland Resorts announced starting March 18 customers can go to Disney California Adventure Park to sample food and beverages from around the park, see Disney characters, pose at special photo locations and shop for Disney merchandise.

Health and safety measures will be in place, based on guidance from health authorities, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and government agencies.

Tickets go on sale online on March 4.

This limited-capacity ticketed event will run through April 5 and allows more than 1,000 Disney cast members to return to work.

Why It Matters: Disneyland Resort, which Disney California Adventure Park is part of, has been closed since March 16, 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic first took hold in the U.S.

As of now, California Gov. Gavin Newsom's Blueprint for a Safe Economy doesn't allow the theme parks to completely reopen. Challenging the governor is the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, who stated their support on Tuesday for Bill 420, which would let theme parks in the state open earlier.

Since the pandemic began, Disney had to close all 12 of its theme parks around the world. The company has laid off around 32,000 employees.

What’s Next: The unions that represent Disneyland employees in California continue to push Newsom to reopen the parks, with some restrictions in place. Disney World in Florida recently reopened and is planning its 50th-anniversary festival, “The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” slated to premiere Oct. 1, 2021.

