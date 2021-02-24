Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2021 12:20pm
During Wednesday's morning trading, 472 companies set new 52-week highs.

Key Facts:

  • The largest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high was JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).
  • The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high was Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT).
  • Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) traded up 102.82% to reach its 52-week high, making it the biggest gainer.

Stocks breaking to new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:

  • JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) shares were up 1.86% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $153.64 for a change of up 1.86%.
  • Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $200.60 with a daily change of up 1.14%.
  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) shares set a new yearly high of $36.32 this morning. The stock was up 2.02% on the session.
  • BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $79.14 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.48%.
  • BHP Gr (NYSE:BBL) stock set a new 52-week high of $65.68 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.08%.
  • Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stock set a new 52-week high of $79.28 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.0%.
  • Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) shares hit $90.12 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.45%.
  • Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) shares were up 2.61% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $226.67.
  • Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) shares were up 4.11% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $65.43 for a change of up 4.11%.
  • Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) stock made a new 52-week high of $77.07 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.94% for the day.
  • General Electric (NYSE:GE) shares were up 5.19% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.30 for a change of up 5.19%.
  • Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $63.23 with a daily change of up 1.84%.
  • American Express (NYSE:AXP) stock made a new 52-week high of $140.87 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.53% for the day.
  • Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $328.00 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.45%.
  • Deere (NYSE:DE) shares hit $345.49 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.02%.
  • Snap (NYSE:SNAP) shares hit $73.59 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.03%.
  • Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) stock hit a yearly high price of $2,445.00. The stock was up 3.0% for the day.
  • Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) shares were up 2.54% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $60.30 for a change of up 2.54%.
  • PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC) shares were up 2.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $178.69.
  • Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) shares broke to $61.12 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.69%.
  • Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.17 on Wednesday, moving up 0.79%.
  • Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) stock made a new 52-week high of $262.79 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.7% for the day.
  • Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) shares were up 1.83% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $125.09.
  • UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) shares were up 2.02% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.94 for a change of up 2.02%.
  • Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $86.48 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.17%.
  • Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) stock set a new 52-week high of $88.66 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.74%.
  • Aon (NYSE:AON) shares were up 1.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $234.93.
  • Prudential (NYSE:PUK) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $40.46. Shares traded up 1.07%.
  • Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $133.60. Shares traded up 1.08%.
  • MetLife (NYSE:MET) shares reached a new 52-week high of $59.06 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.69%.
  • Marriott Intl (NASDAQ:MAR) shares hit $155.99 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.6%.
  • Dow (NYSE:DOW) shares broke to $63.87 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.5%.
  • ING Groep (NYSE:ING) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.18 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.68% for the day.
  • Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) stock made a new 52-week high of $93.77 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.31% for the day.
  • Sysco (NYSE:SYY) stock set a new 52-week high of $81.22 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.42%.
  • Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) shares hit $20.09 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.4%.
  • Cummins (NYSE:CMI) shares set a new yearly high of $259.43 this morning. The stock was up 3.15% on the session.
  • BBVA (NYSE:BBVA) shares hit a yearly high of $5.64. The stock traded up 1.08% on the session.
  • LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) shares were up 3.77% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $107.29.
  • Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $14.64 with a daily change of up 2.17%.
  • Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) shares set a new yearly high of $59.46 this morning. The stock was up 4.24% on the session.
  • Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $47.01 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.1%.
  • HP (NYSE:HPQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $27.95 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.59% for the day.
  • Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) shares were up 2.12% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $125.03.
  • Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) shares broke to $58.40 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.08%.
  • Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $151.06 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.24%.
  • First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) stock set a new 52-week high of $176.44 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.9%.
  • Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) shares hit $50.79 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.11%.
  • Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.08 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.03%.
  • Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares hit a yearly high of $510.77. The stock traded up 2.45% on the session.
  • Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $229.49 with a daily change of up 1.02%.
  • Magna International (NYSE:MGA) stock set a new 52-week high of $87.60 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.85%.
  • Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.25. The stock was up 5.28% for the day.
  • Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) shares were up 2.91% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.40.
  • Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) shares hit $35.92 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.19%.
  • United Rentals (NYSE:URI) shares set a new yearly high of $321.89 this morning. The stock was up 4.89% on the session.
  • Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $173.12 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.79%.
  • Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) shares were up 2.85% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $345.49.
  • Hess (NYSE:HES) shares reached a new 52-week high of $70.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.09%.
  • Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.11 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.78%.
  • KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) shares were up 2.91% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.39.
  • Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) stock set a new 52-week high of $94.24 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 10.69%.
  • Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) shares were up 3.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $46.30.
  • Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $92.86 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.01%.
  • Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) shares set a new 52-week high of $396.72 on Wednesday, moving up 1.11%.
  • Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.84 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.55% for the day.
  • Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $335.83. The stock traded up 2.2% on the session.
  • Nucor (NYSE:NUE) shares were up 2.61% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $62.77 for a change of up 2.61%.
  • Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) stock hit a yearly high price of $89.55. The stock was up 3.08% for the day.
  • Cheniere Energy, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:LNG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $71.50. Shares traded up 0.62%.
  • Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) stock hit a yearly high price of $121.65. The stock was up 2.25% for the day.
  • Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) shares were up 2.83% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.19 for a change of up 2.83%.
  • Celanese (NYSE:CE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $142.70 with a daily change of up 3.25%.
  • Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) shares were up 1.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $70.72.
  • Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) shares hit a yearly high of $119.47. The stock traded up 2.43% on the session.
  • L Brands (NYSE:LB) stock made a new 52-week high of $52.61 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.34% for the day.
  • Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) shares were up 4.4% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.71.
  • Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) shares were up 4.1% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.45 for a change of up 4.1%.
  • Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.15 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.47% for the day.
  • Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) stock made a new 52-week high of $183.24 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.44% for the day.
  • Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) shares set a new yearly high of $316.42 this morning. The stock was up 4.25% on the session.
  • Textron (NYSE:TXT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $53.34. The stock traded up 1.58% on the session.
  • Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $224.63 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.44%.
  • Vistra (NYSE:VST) shares set a new yearly high of $24.10 this morning. The stock was up 2.27% on the session.
  • Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) shares were up 3.68% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $81.17 for a change of up 3.68%.
  • Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) stock made a new 52-week high of $204.38 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.37% for the day.
  • Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) stock set a new 52-week high of $565.80 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.63%.
  • LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $137.18. Shares traded up 1.08%.
  • Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG) shares hit $26.88 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.53%.
  • Cemex (NYSE:CX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.95 with a daily change of up 6.47%.
  • East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) shares were up 3.25% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $73.93 for a change of up 3.25%.
  • CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) shares set a new 52-week high of $48.26 on Wednesday, moving up 2.89%.
  • Lear (NYSE:LEA) shares were down 0.58% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $171.72 for a change of down 0.58%.
  • Comerica (NYSE:CMA) stock made a new 52-week high of $72.25 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.86% for the day.
  • A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) shares broke to $62.29 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.63%.
  • Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $97.53. Shares traded up 4.18%.
  • American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) shares hit a yearly high of $114.08. The stock traded up 1.68% on the session.
  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) shares were up 11.41% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $176.69.
  • PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $155.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 18.12%.
  • Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $12.30 with a daily change of up 8.45%.
  • First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.04 on Wednesday, moving up 1.89%.
  • Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) shares set a new yearly high of $26.22 this morning. The stock was up 5.47% on the session.
  • Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) stock hit a yearly high price of $56.76. The stock was up 4.56% for the day.
  • Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) shares set a new yearly high of $43.77 this morning. The stock was up 1.35% on the session.
  • Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $235.49 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.61%.
  • Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) shares hit $76.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.01%.
  • Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $173.99. Shares traded up 0.54%.
  • AECOM (NYSE:ACM) stock set a new 52-week high of $59.96 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.57%.
  • Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) stock hit a yearly high price of $136.76. The stock was up 0.49% for the day.
  • Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) shares hit $24.16 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.68%.
  • Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) shares were up 1.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $74.39.
  • Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $68.97 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.03%.
  • Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) shares set a new yearly high of $157.12 this morning. The stock was up 2.17% on the session.
  • People's United Finl (NASDAQ:PBCT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.05 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.55%.
  • Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) shares were up 3.75% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $113.71.
  • Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $120.75 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.06%.
  • United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $181.14 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.56%.
  • Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) stock made a new 52-week high of $89.87 Wednesday. The stock was up 6.49% for the day.
  • CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) shares were up 1.3% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $38.43.
  • Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) shares were up 2.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.90.
  • Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $56.40 on Wednesday morning, moving up 16.44%.
  • Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) shares hit $55.51 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.61%.
  • Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) shares were up 2.9% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $48.41 for a change of up 2.9%.
  • TCF Finl (NASDAQ:TCF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $47.36 with a daily change of up 2.89%.
  • ITT (NYSE:ITT) stock hit a yearly high price of $83.53. The stock was up 2.01% for the day.
  • Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.26 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.31%.
  • Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) shares hit a yearly high of $76.39. The stock traded up 1.06% on the session.
  • Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $171.89 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.8%.
  • Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) shares were up 1.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.54.
  • Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) shares hit a yearly high of $108.63. The stock traded up 1.63% on the session.
  • Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares were up 6.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $63.87.
  • TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $49.93 on Wednesday morning, moving up 7.43%.
  • First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.95. The stock was up 2.67% for the day.
  • Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) shares hit a yearly high of $60.09. The stock traded up 4.02% on the session.
  • MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $90.87. Shares traded up 1.46%.
  • Synovus Finl (NYSE:SNV) shares broke to $44.92 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.83%.
  • Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) stock set a new 52-week high of $95.26 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.07%.
  • Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) shares were up 2.3% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $84.88 for a change of up 2.3%.
  • WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) shares hit $28.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.98%.
  • Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) stock hit a yearly high price of $24.53. The stock was up 3.43% for the day.
  • BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) shares were up 2.08% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $90.23.
  • Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) shares hit a new 52-week high of $145.80. The stock traded up 1.06% on the session.
  • Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $61.55. Shares traded up 6.46%.
  • Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) shares were up 2.7% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $67.41.
  • Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) shares were up 1.54% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.50.
  • Fox Factory Hldg (NASDAQ:FOXF) shares hit a yearly high of $143.42. The stock traded up 2.18% on the session.
  • New York Community (NYSE:NYCB) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.70 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.2% for the day.
  • Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $69.78 with a daily change of up 3.75%.
  • Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) shares were up 4.27% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $53.77 for a change of up 4.27%.
  • Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) shares set a new yearly high of $24.70 this morning. The stock was down 0.69% on the session.
  • Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) shares hit a yearly high of $68.89. The stock traded up 3.79% on the session.
  • Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.84 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.51% for the day.
  • Air Lease (NYSE:AL) stock hit a yearly high price of $49.13. The stock was up 3.63% for the day.
  • Colfax (NYSE:CFX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $46.18 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.07%.
  • ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) shares hit a yearly high of $99.36. The stock traded up 0.04% on the session.
  • Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) shares were up 2.51% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $55.62.
  • Enstar Gr (NASDAQ:ESGR) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $227.16. Shares traded up 2.55%.
  • Valley National (NASDAQ:VLY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $12.93 with a daily change of up 2.59%.
  • Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) shares hit a yearly high of $57.41. The stock traded up 3.53% on the session.
  • Olin (NYSE:OLN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $32.59 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.2%.
  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $31.63 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.51%.
  • Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $98.76 with a daily change of up 2.2%.
  • RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $200.55 with a daily change of up 2.95%.
  • Alcoa (NYSE:AA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.06 on Wednesday morning, moving up 8.13%.
  • United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $38.73. Shares traded up 2.63%.
  • Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $40.49. The stock traded up 3.38% on the session.
  • Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) stock made a new 52-week high of $137.62 Wednesday. The stock was up 4.91% for the day.
  • UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $246.99 with a daily change of up 2.0%.
  • John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) shares were up 3.28% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $147.15.
  • Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) shares set a new 52-week high of $118.59 on Wednesday, moving up 18.32%.
  • KBR (NYSE:KBR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.66 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.4%.
  • PacWest Banc (NASDAQ:PACW) shares hit a yearly high of $39.19. The stock traded up 2.04% on the session.
  • Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) shares were up 2.63% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $52.99.
  • American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.78 on Wednesday, moving up 4.42%.
  • Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.93. The stock traded up 4.93% on the session.
  • Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $74.95 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.9%.
  • Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $258.91 with a daily change of up 4.83%.
  • Home BancShares (NASDAQ:HOMB) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.46. The stock was up 2.96% for the day.
  • UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $87.60 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.72%.
  • Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) shares were up 5.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.44.
  • Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) shares hit $19.10 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.56%.
  • Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $60.77. The stock traded up 3.56% on the session.
  • ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.10 Wednesday. The stock was up 6.06% for the day.
  • Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) stock made a new 52-week high of $80.34 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.42% for the day.
  • F N B (NYSE:FNB) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.44 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.33% for the day.
  • Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ) shares set a new yearly high of $18.07 this morning. The stock was up 3.56% on the session.
  • BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) shares hit $42.87 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.67%.
  • Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) shares were up 2.02% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $73.86 for a change of up 2.02%.
  • Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.69 on Wednesday, moving down 1.68%.
  • Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) shares set a new yearly high of $41.16 this morning. The stock was up 4.18% on the session.
  • Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) shares were up 1.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $56.11.
  • LCI Indus (NYSE:LCII) shares were up 0.8% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $154.78.
  • Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) stock hit a yearly high price of $48.32. The stock was up 4.08% for the day.
  • First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.41. The stock traded up 1.47% on the session.
  • Conmed (NYSE:CNMD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $129.18 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.58%.
  • LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) stock made a new 52-week high of $78.73 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.7% for the day.
  • Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) shares hit $93.39 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.69%.
  • Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) shares were down 1.37% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $33.49 for a change of down 1.37%.
  • Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) shares were up 3.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.35.
  • Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) shares were up 0.84% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $68.42 for a change of up 0.84%.
  • Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $30.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.28%.
  • Dana (NYSE:DAN) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.33 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.94% for the day.
  • Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) shares were up 2.36% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $50.38 for a change of up 2.36%.
  • Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.87. The stock was up 4.26% for the day.
  • Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.17. The stock traded up 1.82% on the session.
  • Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) stock hit a yearly high price of $47.87. The stock was up 2.62% for the day.
  • Applied Industrial (NYSE:AIT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $88.34. Shares traded up 2.21%.
  • CNO Finl Gr (NYSE:CNO) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $25.17. Shares traded up 3.71%.
  • Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $34.47 with a daily change of up 6.13%.
  • Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) shares hit $61.09 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.33%.
  • Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.41 with a daily change of up 2.22%.
  • SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $42.98. The stock traded up 4.83% on the session.
  • Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) shares broke to $17.75 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.84%.
  • PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) stock hit a yearly high price of $33.32. The stock was up 5.65% for the day.
  • Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $67.99 with a daily change of up 3.7%.
  • Cathay General (NASDAQ:CATY) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.90 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.95%.
  • MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) stock set a new 52-week high of $44.02 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.15%.
  • Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.11 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.69%.
  • Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.75 on Wednesday, moving up 1.75%.
  • Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.25 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 7.51%.
  • Matson (NYSE:MATX) stock made a new 52-week high of $79.05 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.67% for the day.
  • Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ:IBTX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $73.95 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.83%.
  • Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) shares set a new yearly high of $38.38 this morning. The stock was up 2.33% on the session.
  • Pricesmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $104.90 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.47%.
  • Graham Hldgs (NYSE:GHC) stock made a new 52-week high of $628.65 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.84% for the day.
  • Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) shares broke to $25.80 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.54%.
  • Terex (NYSE:TEX) stock set a new 52-week high of $44.43 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.61%.
  • Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $12.60 with a daily change of up 5.58%.
  • CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) shares broke to $22.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.93%.
  • JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) shares hit a yearly high of $30.32. The stock traded up 3.82% on the session.
  • Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) shares broke to $38.63 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.25%.
  • SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) shares set a new 52-week high of $60.73 on Wednesday, moving up 0.27%.
  • Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) stock set a new 52-week high of $36.88 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.55%.
  • ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM) shares hit a yearly high of $44.88. The stock traded up 2.56% on the session.
  • United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) shares set a new yearly high of $34.74 this morning. The stock was up 1.23% on the session.
  • Sunstone Hotel Invts (NYSE:SHO) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.70 on Wednesday, moving up 4.59%.
  • First Interstate BancSys (NASDAQ:FIBK) shares hit $47.16 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.2%.
  • Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) shares were up 4.91% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.99.
  • International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) shares hit a yearly high of $45.52. The stock traded up 3.04% on the session.
  • Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.35. The stock was up 1.35% for the day.
  • Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) shares broke to $47.97 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.53%.
  • National Storage (NYSE:NSA) shares hit $40.73 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.07%.
  • Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.23. The stock was up 0.78% for the day.
  • Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) shares set a new yearly high of $50.88 this morning. The stock was up 2.19% on the session.
  • Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $21.62. Shares traded up 4.25%.
  • Albany International (NYSE:AIN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $84.59 with a daily change of up 0.38%.
  • PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) shares broke to $62.84 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 21.07%.
  • RLJ Lodging (NYSE:RLJ) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.17 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.45% for the day.
  • SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.75 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.78%.
  • Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $50.88 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.68%.
  • Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) stock made a new 52-week high of $89.41 Wednesday. The stock was up 4.78% for the day.
  • Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) shares were up 3.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $66.77.
  • WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) shares were up 14.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $53.92.
  • Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) shares set a new 52-week high of $104.82 on Wednesday, moving up 1.38%.
  • Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $35.04 on Wednesday morning, moving up 34.25%.
  • First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $11.11. Shares traded up 3.54%.
  • Cactus (NYSE:WHD) shares were up 4.93% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.22 for a change of up 4.93%.
  • Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) stock set a new 52-week high of $56.58 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 10.61%.
  • Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.85. The stock was up 1.92% for the day.
  • Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) shares broke to $36.21 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.78%.
  • Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) shares hit a yearly high of $20.27. The stock traded up 3.76% on the session.
  • Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) shares were up 2.73% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.30.
  • Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) stock made a new 52-week high of $72.85 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.22% for the day.
  • Park National Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:PRK) stock made a new 52-week high of $130.06 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.77% for the day.
  • PQ Group Holdings (NYSE:PQG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.47 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.88%.
  • Denbury (NYSE:DEN) shares hit a yearly high of $44.35. The stock traded up 5.8% on the session.
  • Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) shares hit a yearly high of $4.20. The stock traded up 3.8% on the session.
  • Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN) shares were up 3.45% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.65.
  • Carpenter Tech (NYSE:CRS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $44.81. The stock traded up 5.72% on the session.
  • Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) shares broke to $67.09 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.45%.
  • Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.25. The stock was up 2.05% for the day.
  • Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ:SBCF) shares set a new yearly high of $37.78 this morning. The stock was up 2.43% on the session.
  • Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.79 with a daily change of up 1.16%.
  • Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $217.17. Shares traded up 10.08%.
  • FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $43.31 with a daily change of up 2.72%.
  • Ballys (NYSE:BALY) shares broke to $65.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.66%.
  • Knowles (NYSE:KN) shares were up 2.67% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.88 for a change of up 2.67%.
  • Domtar (NYSE:UFS) stock hit a yearly high price of $36.33. The stock was up 2.57% for the day.
  • Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) stock hit a yearly high price of $78.97. The stock was up 3.1% for the day.
  • Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) shares set a new yearly high of $83.17 this morning. The stock was up 1.78% on the session.
  • Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) shares were up 1.61% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $163.15.
  • Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) shares were up 1.89% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $54.55.
  • Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) shares set a new 52-week high of $69.18 on Wednesday, moving up 6.92%.
  • Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) shares hit $39.75 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.09%.
  • US Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) shares hit $143.67 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.89%.
  • Bank of N.T Butterfield (NYSE:NTB) shares hit $35.94 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.78%.
  • Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) shares hit $81.80 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.49%.
  • BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $16.97. Shares traded up 1.93%.
  • Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) stock hit a yearly high price of $42.98. The stock was down 0.09% for the day.
  • Establishment Labs Hldgs (NASDAQ:ESTA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $76.83 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.3%.
  • Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) shares hit a yearly high of $69.55. The stock traded up 1.14% on the session.
  • Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.58 on Wednesday, moving up 1.86%.
  • Harsco (NYSE:HSC) shares were down 0.11% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.18.
  • Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) shares broke to $83.09 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.69%.
  • Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.36 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.97%.
  • SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shares hit $14.82 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 15.91%.
  • Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) shares set a new 52-week high of $37.17 on Wednesday, moving up 6.04%.
  • Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $19.43. Shares traded up 1.63%.
  • Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) shares were up 5.25% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $36.10.
  • Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) shares set a new 52-week high of $50.11 on Wednesday, moving up 0.91%.
  • E W Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.79 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.2%.
  • Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $50.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.38%.
  • GMS (NYSE:GMS) shares were up 5.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $37.00.
  • Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $70.09. Shares traded up 3.9%.
  • TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.62 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.03%.
  • Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.58. The stock traded up 2.06% on the session.
  • Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.90. The stock traded up 2.95% on the session.
  • Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) shares were up 1.4% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $30.00.
  • Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) shares set a new yearly high of $30.32 this morning. The stock was up 2.44% on the session.
  • ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) stock hit a yearly high price of $58.97. The stock was up 3.56% for the day.
  • Schweitzer-Mauduit (NYSE:SWM) stock hit a yearly high price of $47.47. The stock was up 2.62% for the day.
  • PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) shares hit a yearly high of $24.97. The stock traded up 5.14% on the session.
  • Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) shares broke to $45.82 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.19%.
  • MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.25 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 17.14%.
  • Loral Space (NASDAQ:LORL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $47.02 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 8.19%.
  • NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) shares set a new yearly high of $108.48 this morning. The stock was up 3.75% on the session.
  • Kraton (NYSE:KRA) stock set a new 52-week high of $44.63 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.65%.
  • Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) shares set a new 52-week high of $61.49 on Wednesday, moving up 1.42%.
  • Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.52. The stock was up 6.61% for the day.
  • AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $53.06 with a daily change of up 1.55%.
  • Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $79.58. Shares traded up 3.65%.
  • First Commonwealth (NYSE:FCF) shares hit a yearly high of $13.88. The stock traded up 2.9% on the session.
  • Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) shares were up 0.76% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $35.40.
  • RE/MAX Hldgs (NYSE:RMAX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $41.32 with a daily change of up 2.84%.
  • Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.43 on Wednesday, moving up 7.76%.
  • Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.67 on Wednesday morning, moving up 5.61%.
  • Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) shares hit $10.42 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.29%.
  • Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.70 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.35%.
  • RPC (NYSE:RES) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $5.78. Shares traded up 6.09%.
  • Standex International (NYSE:SXI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $99.60. The stock traded up 2.05% on the session.
  • Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.37 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.08%.
  • National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $39.92. Shares traded up 2.08%.
  • Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) shares set a new yearly high of $50.49 this morning. The stock was up 3.0% on the session.
  • First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.88 on Wednesday, moving up 2.6%.
  • MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) shares hit $70.75 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.08%.
  • Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.42 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.6%.
  • Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $31.66 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.8%.
  • Montrose Environmental Gr (NYSE:MEG) shares set a new 52-week high of $47.90 on Wednesday, moving up 1.58%.
  • Boulder Gwth & Income (NYSE:BIF) shares hit $11.94 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.85%.
  • Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) shares hit a yearly high of $25.30. The stock traded up 7.04% on the session.
  • National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $13.21. Shares traded up 6.45%.
  • Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $58.94. The stock traded up 2.21% on the session.
  • Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares were up 5.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.29.
  • Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) shares hit $51.54 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.28%.
  • Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) shares broke to $68.21 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.04%.
  • Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.21 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.44%.
  • MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) shares were up 5.5% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $50.52 for a change of up 5.5%.
  • Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) shares were up 8.03% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.28 for a change of up 8.03%.
  • First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.95 on Wednesday, moving up 2.18%.
  • Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.23 Wednesday. The stock was up 11.37% for the day.
  • Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.66 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.56%.
  • Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) shares were up 3.01% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.00 for a change of up 3.01%.
  • Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) shares were up 5.7% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.69.
  • HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.30 on Wednesday, moving up 2.93%.
  • Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) shares were up 5.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.31.
  • Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) shares hit $48.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.61%.
  • Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) shares were up 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $58.14.
  • Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) shares hit $64.19 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.58%.
  • Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $46.07 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 8.44%.
  • Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.88 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.99%.
  • Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) shares hit $11.58 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.11%.
  • QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $3.72. Shares traded up 3.68%.
  • Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $86.27 with a daily change of up 3.98%.
  • Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $58.88. The stock traded up 0.87% on the session.
  • REV Group (NYSE:REVG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.18 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.37%.
  • BlackRock Resources (NYSE:BCX) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.14. The stock was up 0.89% for the day.
  • Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE:CII) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.67. The stock traded up 0.78% on the session.
  • Danaos (NYSE:DAC) shares hit a yearly high of $41.06. The stock traded up 9.43% on the session.
  • TriState Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:TSC) shares were up 3.04% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.17.
  • National Presto Indus (NYSE:NPK) shares broke to $117.47 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.36%.
  • US Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $145.90 with a daily change of up 0.87%.
  • Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.62. The stock was up 3.49% for the day.
  • CAI International (NYSE:CAI) shares were down 3.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $50.15.
  • Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $78.64 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.85%.
  • Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.20 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.83%.
  • Univest Finl (NASDAQ:UVSP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $26.50. Shares traded up 3.33%.
  • Genesco (NYSE:GCO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $49.15. The stock traded up 3.8% on the session.
  • CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.75 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.14%.
  • Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.97 on Wednesday morning, moving up 24.07%.
  • HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) shares were up 4.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.49.
  • Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $104.44 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 12.02%.
  • Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.66. The stock traded up 6.1% on the session.
  • John Hancock Finl Opps (NYSE:BTO) shares hit a yearly high of $36.45. The stock traded up 2.36% on the session.
  • Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) stock set a new 52-week high of $36.54 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.18%.
  • Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $38.64. Shares traded up 2.59%.
  • Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $20.72 with a daily change of up 19.17%.
  • Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.89 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.35%.
  • Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $23.76. Shares traded up 1.76%.
  • American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) shares were up 2.22% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.43 for a change of up 2.22%.
  • RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) stock made a new 52-week high of $67.55 Wednesday. The stock was up 11.88% for the day.
  • NAPCO Security (NASDAQ:NSSC) shares were up 1.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $32.81.
  • Manitowoc Co (NYSE:MTW) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.21 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.23%.
  • SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $7.23. Shares traded up 2.31%.
  • REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $98.70. Shares traded up 2.73%.
  • CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) shares were up 8.71% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.00 for a change of up 8.71%.
  • SeaSpine Holdings (NASDAQ:SPNE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.52. The stock traded up 5.92% on the session.
  • Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) shares were up 2.92% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.13.
  • Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) shares were up 7.78% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.09 for a change of up 7.78%.
  • Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.90 on Wednesday, moving up 2.2%.
  • Luxfer Holdings (NYSE:LXFR) shares set a new yearly high of $20.38 this morning. The stock was up 3.56% on the session.
  • Cambridge (NASDAQ:CATC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $80.88. Shares traded up 2.27%.
  • Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $74.56 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.64%.
  • Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) shares were up 1.14% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.00.
  • Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) shares set a new yearly high of $20.95 this morning. The stock was up 1.7% on the session.
  • Titan Intl (NYSE:TWI) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.01 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.7% for the day.
  • Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) shares were up 0.95% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.95.
  • Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) shares set a new yearly high of $87.65 this morning. The stock was up 2.32% on the session.
  • Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $53.81. Shares traded up 2.55%.
  • Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.28 with a daily change of up 5.37%.
  • Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) shares hit $15.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.68%.
  • Park-Ohio Hldgs (NASDAQ:PKOH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $34.45 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.66%.
  • Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:BHB) shares broke to $27.42 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.24%.
  • MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) shares hit a yearly high of $34.95. The stock traded up 8.07% on the session.
  • CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.24 on Wednesday, moving up 3.27%.
  • RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) shares hit a yearly high of $20.23. The stock traded up 2.18% on the session.
  • Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $32.33 with a daily change of up 6.9%.
  • West Bancorp (NASDAQ:WTBA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.77 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.82%.
  • Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.41 with a daily change of up 7.87%.
  • Haynes Intl (NASDAQ:HAYN) shares hit a yearly high of $30.02. The stock traded up 2.04% on the session.
  • Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) shares were up 4.49% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.80.
  • Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $61.00. Shares traded up 3.0%.
  • Spirit of Texas Bancshare (NASDAQ:STXB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $21.45 with a daily change of up 1.78%.
  • Source Capital (NYSE:SOR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $42.69 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.26%.
  • Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $44.82 with a daily change of up 2.22%.
  • Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $35.61 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.37%.
  • One (NYSE:AONE) shares hit $13.15 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 11.2%.
  • Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.12 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.26%.
  • Legg Mason Partners Fund (NYSE:CEM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.55. The stock traded up 4.09% on the session.
  • Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) shares were up 0.96% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.64 for a change of up 0.96%.
  • Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) shares hit a yearly high of $16.40. The stock traded up 4.73% on the session.
  • CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.04. The stock was up 14.66% for the day.
  • Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) shares were up 2.3% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.57.
  • Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE:TYG) shares were up 2.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.77.
  • Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.27. The stock was down 3.0% for the day.
  • NL Industries (NYSE:NL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.75. The stock traded up 13.0% on the session.
  • Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.99 on Wednesday, moving up 2.48%.
  • Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.88 with a daily change of up 4.42%.
  • ClearBridge Energy (NYSE:EMO) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.97 on Wednesday, moving up 4.4%.
  • Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) shares were up 5.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.75.
  • MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.37 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.65%.
  • Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $28.77. Shares traded up 3.6%.
  • BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) shares set a new yearly high of $13.88 this morning. The stock was up 4.75% on the session.
  • R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.50 on Wednesday, moving up 35.36%.
  • Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.79. The stock was up 3.93% for the day.
  • Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.35 on Wednesday morning, moving up 9.08%.
  • Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) shares hit $19.34 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.72%.
  • Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.20 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.35%.
  • Ring Energy, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:REI) shares were up 22.82% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.66.
  • L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.14 on Wednesday, moving up 2.74%.
  • VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) shares broke to $3.23 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.92%.
  • Pacific Mercantile (NASDAQ:PMBC) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.61 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.36%.
  • Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.57 on Wednesday, moving up 6.97%.
  • DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) shares hit a yearly high of $3.20. The stock traded up 0.64% on the session.
  • KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ:KLXE) shares hit $17.15 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 15.01%.
  • ClearBridge Energy MLP (NYSE:CTR) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.44 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.55%.
  • Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares were up 21.03% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.82.
  • Arlington Asset (NYSE:AAIC) shares set a new yearly high of $4.14 this morning. The stock was up 4.04% on the session.
  • XAI Octagon FR & Alt (NYSE:XFLT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $9.18. Shares traded up 0.44%.
  • Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) shares hit a yearly high of $7.88. The stock traded up 3.97% on the session.
  • Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) shares hit $8.03 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.89%.
  • Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.89. The stock was up 102.82% for the day.
  • TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) shares hit a yearly high of $1.62. The stock traded up 4.8% on the session.
  • Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.09. The stock traded up 30.37% on the session.
  • AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $4.15. Shares traded up 1.99%.
  • Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.95 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.02%.
  • Cross Timbers Royalty (NYSE:CRT) shares hit $9.43 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.33%.
  • Voya International High (NYSE:IID) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.42 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.37%.
  • HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.15. The stock was down 2.72% for the day.
  • Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $12.75. Shares traded up 0.39%.
  • Coffee Holding Co (NASDAQ:JVA) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.48 Wednesday. The stock was up 16.03% for the day.
  • Tortoise Energy (NYSE:NDP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $17.00. Shares traded up 3.35%.
  • Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.39 on Wednesday morning, moving up 12.55%.

 

Benzinga will update traders on these companies going forward. If these companies break to a new level, Benzinga will be the first to report on it.

 

