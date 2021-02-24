Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Insider Buys Scopus BioPharma's Stock

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2021 12:14pm   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Scopus BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:SCPS) rose by 3.6% from the previous closing price. A Form 4 filing filed with the SEC on Wednesday, February 24 showed that Executive Committee Chairman Greenspan Ira Scott bought 1,300 shares at an average price of $9.66. The transaction moved the executive's stake in Scopus BioPharma Inc. to 6,650 shares.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

While transactions from an insider shouldn't be used as the sole item to make an investment or trading decision, an insider buying or selling stock in their company can be a good added factor that leads to more conviction in a decision.

When an insider buys stock after an important sell off, that can indicate the insider's faith in the success of the organization. Henceforth, if the stock is bought at new highs, it might be because the insider feels that the stock is not overvalued. Insiders who sell stock at new lows could be anticipating some capitulation moment. If the insider sells at new highs, it could point to the intention to "take some profit" and "lock in a gain."

Important Transaction Codes

Wall Street tends to focus on insider transactions which take place in the open market, viewed inside a Form 4 filing via codes P for purchase and S for sale. If the transaction was an open-market transaction, that means that the insider made a conscious decision for the company's stock moving forward.

Transaction codes besides P or S aren't relatively important as they are seldom tied to a decision by the executive. For example, transaction code A is indicative of an insider being forced to sell shares to attain compensation. Moreover, transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option.

 

 

Price Action

 

 

 

Related Articles (SCPS)

Insider Buys Scopus BioPharma's Stock
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 16, 2021
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sorrento, Immutep Surge On COVID-19 Study Data, T2 Biosystems Sinks On Preannouncement
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Jan 10-16): Expect Stocks To Move As J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Kicks Off
95 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ITNews Insider Trades Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com