Insider Sells ANGI Homeservices Stock

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2021 12:15pm   Comments
ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) was trading 1.2% lower from the previous closing price. CMO Lowrie Allison filed a Form 4 with the SEC on Tuesday, February 23. The insider sold 44,132 shares at an average price of $15.39. After the transaction, the executive's stake in ANGI Homeservices Inc. moved to 500,000 shares.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

When an insider buys stock after an important sell off, that can indicate the insider's faith in the success of the organization. Henceforth, if the stock is bought at new highs, it might be because the insider feels that the stock is not overvalued. Insiders who sell stock at new lows could be anticipating some capitulation moment. If the insider sells at new highs, it could point to the intention to "take some profit" and "lock in a gain."

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Investors prefer focusing on transactions which take place in the open market, indicated in the Form 4 with codes P for purchase and S for sale. If the transaction was an open-market transaction, that means that the insider made a conscious decision for the company's stock moving forward.

Transaction codes other than P or S are often viewed with less conviction as they are often not tied to a decision by the exec. As an example, transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option. Transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation the exec was promised upon being hired by a company.

 

 

Price Action

 

 

 

