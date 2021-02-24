Twist Bioscience Launches Methylation Detection Systems
- Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST) has launched its NGS Methylation Detection System, end-to-end sample preparation, and target enrichment solution for identifying methylated regions in the human genome.
- DNA methylation plays a key role in many biological processes, including cancer. A methyl group can alter genetic behavior without changing the DNA sequence when present on a single nucleotide.
- In cancer methylation, patterns appear early, providing an approach for screening through liquid biopsy tests designed to detect a wide range of tumors from a single blood sample.
- Also, Twist has partnered with New England Biolabs (NEB), which have developed an enzyme-based alternative to sodium bisulfite treatment, EM-seqTM, for the preparation of samples for methylation analysis.
- Earlier this week, Twist Bioscience and China's Berry Genomics announced a partnership on next-generation sequencing target enrichment and library preparation tools.
- Price Action: TWST is up 2.02% at $138.02 in market trading hours on the last check Wednesday.
