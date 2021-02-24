Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MaxLinear Starts $100M Share Buyback Program
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2021 9:09am   Comments
Share:
  • MaxLinear Inc (NYSE: MXLauthorized a $100 million share buyback program.
  • The program is slated to expire on February 16, 2024, and funded from available working capital. The company had cash and equivalents of $150.03 million as of December 31, 2020.
  • “We are excited about our future as we continue to drive growth in our data connectivity and access platforms, 5G wireless infrastructure, high-speed optical data center interconnects, and power and industrial interfaces,” said MaxLinear CEO Kishore Seendripu, Ph.D. “The stock repurchase program we are announcing today demonstrates our confidence in our long-term growth prospects and commitment to delivering stockholder value,” added Seendripu.
  • MXL stock has gained 122.8% in one year.
  • Price action: MXL shares were higher by 3.75% at $41.50 in the pre-market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MXL)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 8, 2021
MaxLinear: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For February 3, 2021
Earnings Outlook for MaxLinear
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 11, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Buybacks Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com