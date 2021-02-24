Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

TDS Raises $400M From Preferred Share Sale, Lists Under 'TDSPrU' On NYSE
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2021 3:42pm   Comments
Share:
  • Telephone And Data Systems Inc (NYSE: TDSpriced 16 million depositary shares at $25 per share to raise $400 million in a preferred share offering.
  • The underwriters have a 30-day option to procure an additional 2.4 million depositary shares.
  • The offering is expected to close by March 2, 2021.
  • The company intends to list the depositary shares under the ticker symbol “TDSPrU” on the NYSE.
  • TDS will utilize the offering proceeds for general corporate purposes includes capital expenditures funding associated with the fiber-to-the-home program in new markets.
  • BofA Securities, Citigroup Global Markets, Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets, UBS Securities, and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are the joint book-running managers for the offering.
  • TDS share prices have lost 22% in the last six months.
  • Price action: TDS shares are marginally higher by 0.08% at $18.16 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TDS)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 22, 2021
Why Telephone and Data Is Trading Lower Today
Earnings Scheduled For February 18, 2021
A Look Into Communication Services Sector Value Stocks
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Communication Services Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Offerings Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com