Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2021 4:05am   Comments
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on new home sales for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. New home sales are expected to rise at an 855,000 annual rate from December's 842,000 rate.
  • The State Street Investor Confidence Index for February is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to testify before the House Financial Services Committee at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories will be released at 10:30 a.m.
  • Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard will speak at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The survey of business uncertainty report for February is scheduled for release at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida is set to speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida will speak again at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

