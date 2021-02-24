Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on new home sales for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. New home sales are expected to rise at an 855,000 annual rate from December's 842,000 rate.
- The State Street Investor Confidence Index for February is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to testify before the House Financial Services Committee at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories will be released at 10:30 a.m.
- Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard will speak at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The survey of business uncertainty report for February is scheduled for release at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida is set to speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida will speak again at 4:00 p.m. ET.
