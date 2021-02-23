18 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 & FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- Square (NYSE: SQ) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- McAfee (NASDAQ: MCFE) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ: AVXL) shares are trading higher after Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $10 to $25.
- Arlo Technologies (NYSE: ARLO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- R.R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE: RRD) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 & FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
Losers
- Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Gates Industrial (NYSE: GTES) shares are trading lower after the company reported an offering of 22 million shares of common stock.
- Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HALO) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results and issued FY21 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
- AtriCure (NASDAQ: ATRC) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance below estimates.
- Flowserve (NYSE: FLS) shares are trading lower after the company issued FY21 EPS guidance below estimates.
- Tronox (NYSE: TROX) shares are trading lower after the company announced a secondary public offering of 17 million shares by Exxarp Resources.
- ARC Document Solutions (NYSE: ARC) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Xperi (NASDAQ: XPER) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ: VRSK) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
