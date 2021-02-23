Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Snap's Stock Hits New All-Time High Amid Investor Day Event
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2021 2:35pm   Comments
Share:
Snap's Stock Hits New All-Time High Amid Investor Day Event

Social media company Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) is trading higher Tuesday during the company's first ever Virtual Investor Day event.

Traders and investors reacted positively when Snap’s senior director of advertising products Peter Sellis provided viewers with an optimistic outlook on ad revenue growth and sustainability.

“Via the work on our self-serve ad platform, we’re in a position to drive multiple years of 50% plus revenue growth," said Sellis.

See Also: How To Buy Snap Stock

As Sellis reiterated the importance of ad revenue to social media platforms, he said its Ads Manager self-serve ad tool has been of the utmost importance to bolster revenue growth. Snap's Ads Manager launched in 2017 and has advanced tools for advertisers to target users during the ad bidding process.

Snap is an American camera and social media company founded in 2011 by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy. Snap is based in Santa Monica, California and has three products that drive revenue: Snapchat, Spectacles and Bitmoji.

Snap shares are up about 6.8% at $67.76 at publication time. The stock has a 52-week high of $67.72 and a 52-week low of $8.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNAP)

Snap Has Upside To $80, Morgan Stanley Says In Upgrade
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 22, 2021
Pinterest Is Unique Among The Social Media Giants
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
TikTok In Negotiations To Go Public On NYSE: Chinese Media
Twitter Showed It Is Bigger Than Any Account- But How Far Can Its Tweets Go?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: SnapChatNews Movers Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com