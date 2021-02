Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

During Tuesday's morning trading, 22 companies set new 52-week lows.

Points of Interest:

(NASDAQ:VTRS) was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS).

(NASDAQ:RSSS). Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG)'s stock came under the most pressure, trading down 13.36% to reach a new 52-week low.

These stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:

(NASDAQ:OCG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.00. The stock was down 13.36% on the session. Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.07 on Tuesday. The stock was down 5.73% for the day.

