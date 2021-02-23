65 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) shares jumped 64.1% to $3.8899.
- Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) gained 37.7% to $3.07. Vascular Biogenics, on Monday, announced that the Data Safety Monitoring Committee provided the green light to advance its OVAL Phase 4 registration and enabled the study of VB-111 in ovarian cancer.
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) shares jumped 36.8% to $4.87 after Oppenheimer upgraded the stock from Perform to Outperform and announced a price target of $12 per share. The company earlier announced vote approving reverse stock split within range between 3-for-1 and 6-for-1.
- Frank's International N.V. (NYSE: FI) gained 28% to $4.4399 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- TimkenSteel Corporation (NASDAQ: TMST) surged 20% to $7.55 after KeyBanc upgraded the stock from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a price target of $10 per share.
- EverQuote Inc (NASDAQ: EVER) rose 14.4% to $50.94 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE: ZNH) gained 14% to $37.55.
- ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ZI) rose 11.5% to $57.21 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong Q1 sales guidance.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares rose 10.5% to $7.24 after the company announced it will reopen all 13 theatres in NYC as of March 5th.
- Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE: ARD) gained 9.1% to $21.55. Ardagh Metal Packaging announced plans to go public through a merger with Gores Holdings V.
- Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE: TRI) surged 8.3% to $87.02 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) rose 7.6% to $179.40 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong sales guidance.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) rose 7.3% to $6.05 after dropping over 11% on Monday.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) rose 6.8% to $2.4999 after jumping over 98% on Monday. ReTo Eco-Solutions, last month, received state-backed funding with the launch of Beijing Winter Olympics Competition Zone.
Losers
- Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) shares dipped 32% to $39.03 after the company, and Lucid Motors, announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) fell 27.8% to $58.92 following a drop in the price of Bitcoin. The9 acquired 70% equity in Hangzhou SuanLi Technology Co. Ltd. (Interhash), a cryptocurrency cloud mining blockchain software-as-a-service company for approximately $7 million.
- Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) shares declined 26.3% to $19.48.
- Tengasco, Inc. (NYSE: TGC) dropped 25.9% to $3.49 in sympathy with the overall market amid a steep selloff in tech companies and a rise in yields, which has weighed on growth stocks for the session while investors also take profits following 2020 strength.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) dipped 25.5% to $48.26 following a drop in the price of Bitcoin.
- AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) fell 24.9% to $4.0189. AirNet, last week, regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum market value requirement.
- Birks Group Inc. (NYSE: BGI) dropped 24.3% to $1.96 in sympathy with the overall market amid a steep selloff in tech companies and a rise in yields, which has weighed on growth stocks for the session while investors also take profits following 2020 strength.
- Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL) fell 24.2% to $2.2520 after dropping 21% on Monday.
- Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) fell 23.2% to $3.6428. Lion Group, on Monday, announced a strategic partnership with Grandshores Technology.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) dropped 23.1% to $4.3973.
- SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: SSY) dropped 22.8% to $1.9602 in sympathy with the overall market amid a steep selloff in tech companies and a rise in yields, which has weighed on growth stocks for the session while investors also take profits following 2020 strength.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 22.6% to $28.70 following a drop in the price of Bitcoin.
- PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) fell 22.2% to $4.315 after the company announced the pricing of its $45 million public offering of common stock. The offering is priced at $4.59 per share.
- Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) fell 22% to $8.43. Sino-Global, last week, announced LOI to acquire 51% of inner Mongolia Nine-Chain Intelligent Big Data Park Service Co., Ltd.
- Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) fell 21.4% to $127.62 amid a steep sell-off in the tech sector and as investors await Fed Chair Powell's Congressional testimony. Investors may be taking profits following 2020's tech run, while a rise in yields has weighed on high-growth sectors.
- TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) dipped 20.8% to $4.28. TransEnterix reported name change to Asensus Surgical.
- Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS) fell 20.7% to $46.07.
- Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) dipped 20.5% to $2.665. Torchlight Energy Resources, on Monday, said, in accordance with previously announced arrangement agreement between the company and META, Torchlight has loaned $10 million to META.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) fell 20.4% to $7.84 after dropping around 13% on Monday. SOS, last week, priced an 8.6 million unit offering at $10 per unit.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) dropped 20.3% to $14.90 following a drop in the price of Bitcoin.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares fell 19.7% to $1.83 after declining 14% on Monday.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) shares declined 19.5% to $2.26. Celsion said it received $2 million allocation through New Jersey Technology Business Certificate Transfer Program.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) dipped 19.2% to $21.58 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales.
- Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) shares fell 18.7% to $2.60 after dropping 8% on Monday.
- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) dipped 18.3% to $24.92.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) fell 18.1% to $1.6550.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) fell 17.2% to $2.2850 after declining more than 5% on Monday.
- Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) dropped 17.2% to $3.91.
- CVD Equipment Corporation (NYSE: CVV) fell 17.2% to $4.80.
- Isoray, Inc. (NYSE: ISR) fell 17.1% to $1.2360. Isoray, earlier during the month, posted a loss for its second quarter.
- ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) fell 16.6% to $3.3850. ZW Data Action Technologies, last week, announced the closing of $18.7 million registered direct offering.
- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) shares fell 16.6% to $1.5930 after the company posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) shares fell 16.5% to $2.2217 after dropping 15% on Monday.
- Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KIQ) fell 16% to $0.9910.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) fell 16% to $1.9508 after declining 9% on Monday. Altium Capital Management reported in a 13G filing a 5.4% stake in Phunware.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) fell 14.7% to $1.05. Castor Maritime, last week, announced the purchase of a Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier for $14.8 million..
- Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) fell 14% to $8.82.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) shares fell 13.7% to $2.21.
- United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE: UAMY) rose 13.5% to $1.4350 after declining around 18% on Monday.
- China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) fell 13.1% to $2.26 after reporting Q2 results.
- Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) fell 13% to $5.35 after climbing 10% on Monday.
- Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) fell 13% to $1.62 after declining 13% on Monday. Globalstar, last week, announced alliance with XCOM Labs.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) fell 12.8% to $1.63 after dropping 11% on Monday.
- Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO) fell 11.6% to $1.2550 after dropping more than 10% on Monday. Histogen, last week, said HST-001 was found to be 'safe and well tolerated' with no serious adverse events.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) fell 11.5% to $1.38. Onconova Therapeutics, last week, announced closing of $28.75 million public offering of common stock including full exercise of the over-allotment option.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) fell 11.5% to $1.31. Zosano Pharma, on Monday, confirmed Qtrypta NDA resubmission strategy following Type A meeting minutes from the FDA.
- Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCA) fell 11.1% to $1.51 after declining around 8% on Monday.
- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) fell 11% to $2.86 after tumbling over 18% on Monday.
- Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) fell 10.9% to $9.36 after declining 8% on Monday. Calyxt, last week, announced the appointment of Dr. Yves Ribeill as CEO.
- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) fell 10.8% to $9.81 after jumping 56% on Monday. Toaping, last week, engaged with Great Bay Capital investments as a consultant blockchain deployment.
- Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE) fell 8.3% to $1.1001.
